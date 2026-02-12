Leading Structured Finance Partner Rejoins Latham & Watkins in Chicago

Joel Weinberger brings deep market knowledge and exceptional capabilities advising clients on complex structured financings across asset classes.

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Joel Weinberger has rejoined the firm's Chicago office as a partner in the Structured Finance Practice. Weinberger advises on securitization, structured finance, secured lending, and receivables transactions across a wide range of asset classes.

"Latham's structured finance practice has experienced unprecedented growth and leads the nation in deal volume, depth, and breadth, and adding Joel's tremendous experience will only further propel our market leadership," said Mary Rose Alexander, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Chicago office. "Joel has been at the center of some of the most sophisticated sponsor-driven capital solutions in the market, and his deep knowledge and commercial approach will be an asset to our clients in the US and around the globe. He joins a strong and growing team well-known for pioneering some of the most innovative solutions in the industry, and we are delighted to welcome him back to the firm."

Weinberger represents clients in complex structured financings involving a diverse array of investment and securitization structures. He has extensive experience financing consumer loans, healthcare receivables, credit card receivables, equipment loans and leases, mortgage assets, and various esoteric assets. He also advises funds in connection with structuring complex investment instruments, including advice with respect to ring-fencing, bankruptcy remoteness, and true sale and substantive consolidation issues.

Matt Hays, Global Co‑Chair of Latham's Structured Finance Practice, said: "Joel joining our team – at this consequential time when client demand for innovative, bespoke financings is growing significantly – enhances our unique ability to deliver integrated corporate and finance advice on complex capital structures. Joel is highly respected in the market for his expertise in devising and implementing highly complex, non-traditional capital solutions for clients, especially in distressed, restructuring, and sponsor-driven transactions, and he reflects the talent and focus that sets us apart as market leaders. We are thrilled to have him."

"Latham has built a uniquely strong structured finance practice, and I am thrilled to join the team and support its continued growth and success," said Weinberger. "Securitization and private structured credit have grown incredibly across the market, and structured products hold a spot in the capital stack of more businesses than ever. Substantive expertise across asset classes and investment structures are table stakes for any top firm, but Latham goes above and beyond in its client service, providing a degree of collaboration and sophistication that is truly unparalleled. This level of service is vital in an environment where M&A, restructuring, and liability management transactions increasingly also involve structured products."

Weinberger rejoins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He was previously an associate in Latham's Banking & Private Credit Practice.

