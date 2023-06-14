Leading Suicide Prevention Organization Shares Resources with LGBTQ Community at Chicago Pride Fest This Weekend

WHAT: The Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) will have a booth at Chicago Pride Fest to provide information and resources to anyone impacted by suicide.



The LGBTQ community is at increased risk for suicide. According to the latest Youth Risk Behavior Survey from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on data from 2021, LGBTQ+ youth are more likely to experience all forms of violence and close to 70% of LGBTQ+ students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the past year, up from 60% in 2015 . Nearly one quarter – 22% – of LGBTQ+ youth reported attempting suicide in 2021.

WHEN: Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Chicago Pride Fest, Halsted Street from Addison to Grace, Chicago

WHY: In 2020, 54% of Americans had been affected by suicide in some way. As a leading cause of death, suicide is a public health problem, but can be prevented through education and advocacy. The more that is understood about suicide, the more it can be prevented. AFSP-funded research is essential to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.



With increased anti-LGBTQ legislation being introduced across the country, the LGBTQ community faces greater risk. A national survey of over 27,000 transgender individuals ages 16 years and older in the U.S. found that: 81.7% reported having serious thoughts of suicide in their lifetime including 48.3% in the past year, and 40% reported attempting suicide in their lifetime, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality and the Williams Institute.

ABOUT: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its Illinois chapter are dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, suicide prevention advocacy, and support for those affected by suicide.

For more: www.afsp.org/chapter/illinois