Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk and Bank of America Chicago Marathon AFSP Race for Hope Team Raise over $1.8 Million in 2025

Illinois fundraising record to help save lives, bring hope to those affected by suicide

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), which held the three-mile Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk at Montrose Harbor on September 27 and also participated in Sunday's Bank of America Chicago Marathon with the AFSP Race for Hope team, have set a new record for fundraising in Illinois raising over $1.8 million in 2025 as of today.

The combined record amount raised is remarkable considering that 15 years ago the Race for Hope team alone had just 9 runners and raised just over $6,000. The growth of the charity aspect of the Chicago marathon in recent years has now made it a signature event for AFSP.

"Both events for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Illinois are raising the bar in the United States and our organization nationally," said Angela Cummings, executive director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Illinois Chapter. "We are overwhelmed by our walkers' and runners' achievements this year at both events as they created special experiences for themselves and each other that provide healing and hope."

Race for Hope runners combined their passion for athletic pursuits with a cause: they are part of a Chicago Marathon team to raise awareness of suicide loss and prevention, remember loved ones, or reflect on personal struggles. With funds raised by runner sponsorship benefitting the Illinois chapter of the AFSP, each Race for Hope team member wore a custom race jersey that features the team logo on the front – and their personal reason for running on the back. Many of the team members have lost someone to suicide and display their loved ones' photos; others struggle with their own mental health or support someone who does and have inspirational images or words. The Race for Hope team had more than 254 participants who raised more than $907,555.

The Chicagoland Walk held in September is one of hundreds taking place in cities throughout the country. Since 2004, these events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause and provide a platform to create a culture that's smarter about mental health. The event featured a mental health services tent, education outreach, a powerful Why We Walk Wall that honors those lost to suicide, and honor beads that signify how suicide has touched each participant. More than 6,500 people came together for the 2025 Walk, raising more than $872,371 with more than 10,000 individual donations.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for all ages. In 2023, 49,316 Americans died by suicide and there were an estimated 1.5 million suicide attempts. Men died by suicide 3.8 times more than women, with white males accounting for 68.13% of suicide deaths. Firearms accounted for 55.36% of all suicide deaths.

In the United States in 2023, suicide was the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-34, the 4th leading cause of death for ages 35-44, and the 5th leading cause of death for ages 45-54. In Illinois, suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for ages 15-34 and 4th leading cause for ages 35-54.

"Our mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide is made possible by people who get involved and give tirelessly to help others. This describes the amazing individuals leading the way in Chicago," said Bob Gebbia, chief executive officer of AFSP. "I want to thank everyone who participated in the Race for Hope Chicago Marathon Team and the Chicagoland Out of the Darkness Community Walk for their incredible dedication, and for raising vital funds for suicide prevention research, education and advocacy, and for support of those who struggle and those who have lost someone to suicide."

Nationally, nine in ten individuals who die by suicide were living with a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death, with these conditions often being undiagnosed or untreated. As a leading cause of death, suicide is a public health problem but can be prevented through education and advocacy. Research shows that there is no single cause for suicide, and suicide risk increases when several health factors and life stressors converge to create an experience of hopelessness and despair. People can learn the warning signs at afsp.org/signs .

AFSP and its Illinois Chapter are dedicated to improved research, education, and advocacy. Through its statewide network of volunteers, AFSP Illinois offers prevention education programs that emphasize the importance of research-proven self-care techniques as well as the value of engaging professional support.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate.

For more: www.afsp.org/Illinois

Chicagoland Walk: chicagowalk.org

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text the U.S. National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Statistics on Suicide: https://afsp.org/suicide-statistics

Suicide Prevention Resources: www.afsp.org/resources

Suicide Warning Signs: www.afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: www.afsp.org/reporting-on-suicide-prevention

Video: B-roll of 2024 Chicagoland Walk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rnfCGdMnBs

Photos: https://dam.gettyimages.com/selects/american-foundation-for-suicide-prevention-chicago

