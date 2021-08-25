Leading Sushi Innovator Hissho Sushi Turns Up The Heat With First-Ever Franks RedHot® Crunchy Buffalo Chicken Roll

Hissho Sushi, known for delivering exciting flavors and elevated sushi experiences, created the innovative roll to provide consumers with a one-of-a-kind sushi option for tailgating or to enjoy at home. Ideal for both those new to sushi or connoisseurs, the eight-piece flavor-packed Franks RedHot® Crunchy Buffalo Chicken Roll takes an iconic American sauce and pairs it with Japanese tradition, and retails for $5.99.

The new roll includes grilled chicken, cream cheese, avocado and crisp carrots rolled into rice and nori and topped with crunchy fried onions. Hissho Sushi's expert chefs added a finishing drizzle of Frank's RedHot®, Japanese BBQ sauce, spicy mayo and a dusting of Frank's RedHot® seasoning to create the perfect blend of flavor and heat.

"We are thrilled to join forces with such an iconic brand to provide both consumers and retailers with a new innovative sushi option," said Dan Beem, CEO of Hissho Sushi. "Whether you are new to sushi or a seasoned chopstick veteran, our Frank's RedHot® Crunchy Buffalo Chicken Roll serves the delicious, fiery and flavorful experience your tastebuds are searching for."

"Our consumers are always telling us they put Frank's RedHot® on everything, so we were excited to try it on sushi," said Trevor Squires, general manager of McCormick Branded Flavor Solutions for North America. "Hissho Sushi's premium, hand-crafted sushi and our rich and spicy Franks RedHot® sauce make a fire duo that will entice both sushi and Frank's lovers alike."

ABOUT HISSHO SUSHI

Hissho Sushi, headquartered in Charlotte NC, is the second-largest sushi distributor in the country and has regularly been recognized for their year-over-year growth by Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50, by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America, Grant Thornton's NC 100 and Smart CEO's Future 40, among others. Founded in 1998, Hissho has grown to more than 2,000 locations across the United States. Through its business, Hissho Sushi aspires to enrich lives, and to inspire all to be great and do good. For more information, visit https://hisshosushi.com/ or follow Hissho Sushi on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT FRANK'S REDHOT®

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.Franksredhot.com for more information and recipes.

ABOUT MCCORMICK CORPORATION

Frank's RedHot is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Photos are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/g97wam8bg01r4i7/AAC4mG7Nw2Wviau4eWJ4NFYra?dl=0

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Prah

Paramount Public Relations

[email protected]

312-953-3257

SOURCE Hissho Sushi

Related Links

https://hisshosushi.com

