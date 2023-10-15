Leading Tech and High-Quality Hardware Products Shine at the 134th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 2nd day of Phase 1 of the 134th Canton Fair, the atmosphere remained vibrant. The "Hardware Tools" section attracted a total of 2,780 top-tier companies from the industry in the onsite exhibition, displaying an impressive array of high-quality products. These included fasteners, valves, fittings, hand tools and security tools, demonstrating the rapid growth of China's hardware tool industry to the world, offering global buyers a superior selection to explore new business opportunities.

Weihai Maxpower Advanced Tool Co., Ltd. ("Maxpower Advanced"), a leading enterprise in China's manufacturing industry, will showcase its range of adjustable wrenches, pipe wrenches, bolt cutters, sockets, power pliers, and more at the Canton Fair. These high-quality tools, many of which have independent intellectual property rights, are made from top-grade alloy steel CR-MO, CR-V, 40CR steel, and carbon structural steel. Utilizing advanced production technology and equipment such as mold manufacturing, forging, machining and heat treatment, Maxpower products are distinguished by their enhanced hardness, superior toughness, and lasting durability. For more information, visit https://goo.su/jQLe4n.

Zhengyang Technology Co., Ltd. provides a diverse array of products in more than 100 categories, notably handheld power tools, desktop power tools, and lithium battery tools. The company holds German safety certifications like GS, Electro Magnetic Compatibility and EU CE. The power tools presented at the Canton Fair are constructed from high-grade materials and manufactured in automated motor production lines and aluminum die-casting digital production lines. They are supported by a full suite of R&D and testing equipment. Visit https://goo.su/aoIT2 for additional product information.

Botou, also known as Hebei Botou Safety Tools Co., Ltd., a leading company in the formulation and revision of China's explosion-proof tool standards, is showcasing its Non-sparking Safety Tools at the Canton Fair. These tools, made from cutting-edge materials, are explosion-proof, magnetic- and corrosion-resistant. It is an ideal safety tool for use in flammable and explosive places such as oil, natural gas and chemical plants. They have been awarded FM certification from the United States and BAM and GS certificates from Germany. More information can be found at https://goo.su/g0lRx.

The "Hardware Tools" section in the Canton Fair online platform boasts a multitude of 160,000 top-tier products. Please visit Canton Fair's official website for more information https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848.

