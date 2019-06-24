Leading technology brands create Storable to serve self storage operators

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading self storage technology providers, SpareFoot, SiteLink and storEDGE, announced today their unification under the brand name Storable. As a technology-first company, Storable provides a suite of solutions designed to empower self storage operators to enhance efficiency and optimize occupancy. The new brand further integrates these great technologies and reflects Storable's mission to become the number one technology provider for the storage industry.

"SpareFoot, SiteLink and storEDGE coming together has been exponentially helpful to an operator like us that utilizes all three platforms every day. We have been pleased with the tech support, increased integration, and overall streamlining we have seen as these three companies become one full-service provider," said McKenzie Harrington, Marketing Manager at Self-Storage Consulting Group, LLC.

Storable's announcement comes after an extended period of growth for the $37 billion self storage industry. The number of households renting self storage units has climbed to an all time high with more than 11.8 million households leasing additional space. Despite the growth, the industry remains largely owned and operated by small business owners rather than large, public companies. According to the Self-Storage Almanac, 73% of self storage facilities are owned by local operators compared to the 18% owned by public companies. Competition between the large companies and smaller operators is intensifying as more storage units are constructed. Storable's suite of technology solutions allows both large and small businesses to have the industry's best tools at their fingertips.

"Technology is very fragmented in the self storage industry, creating a challenge for owners to piece together different tools to manage the front and back end of their business," said Chuck Gordon, Storable CEO and co-founder of SpareFoot. "With Storable, we're giving storage owners a suite of integrated products designed to streamline their day-to-day operations and maximize business growth."

"Over the last year, we've been impressed with the combined efforts of the SpareFoot and SiteLink teams to seek out feedback from clients," said Alyssa Quill, CEO at Storage Asset Management and member of the Self Storage Association Board of Directors. "We've been asked for suggestions for ways the combined company can improve their products and services multiple times. We've already seen some improvement in integration, and look forward to all that is to come."

Storable's comprehensive suite of tools designed for operators, both large and small, helps them grow and operate their facilities efficiently through technology. Services available through the Storable suite include: software, website services, cloud access control, merchant services, aggregated search and training.

