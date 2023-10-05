SBTi Validates Storable's Scope 1 and 2 Target Ambition as Aligned with 1.5°C Trajectory

Storable

05 Oct, 2023, 16:23 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storable, the world's leading provider of self-storage technology, is driven by its mission to empower storage operators to do more and proudly announces a significant milestone in its efforts to also 'do more' for the environment. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has officially classified Storable's Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction target ambition as being in line with a 1.5°C trajectory, the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process.

The SBTi's Target Validation Team meticulously reviewed Storable's emissions reduction targets and strategies to determine their alignment with the Paris Agreement's goals, which aim to limit global warming to well below 2°C and strive for 1.5°C. Storable's achievement in receiving validation for its 1.5°C-aligned target highlights the company's unwavering commitment to combat climate change and contribute to a sustainable future.

Storable has set an ambitious goal to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, including direct and indirect emissions from its operations and purchased energy. This target represents Storable's dedication to mitigating its carbon footprint, enhancing energy efficiency, and promoting sustainable practices across its business operations, including eliminating daily commutes for over 500 people in the U.S. and cutting our overall emissions by over 40% since 2020. Moreover, Storable is committed to being the first organization in the storage industry to have a carbon-negative footprint by 2025.

Chuck Gordon, Storable CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement, emphasizing that the company's mission is to operate in a manner that benefits employees, customers, and the broader community. He added, "We firmly believe that collective efforts, like ours, can drive meaningful change, and we take pride in leading the way for the self-storage and marina industries. We are thrilled to have our emissions reduction target ambition validated by the SBTi and remain dedicated to making substantial contributions to a low-carbon future while setting industry-leading standards."

The SBTi's recognition of Storable's 1.5°C-aligned target demonstrates the company's leadership in corporate sustainability and its commitment to aligning business practices with global climate goals. By pursuing this aggressive target, Storable aims to inspire other companies in the storage and marina industries to accelerate their efforts to combat climate change.

For more information about Storable's sustainability initiatives and progress made, please read the company's 2022 CSR report.

SOURCE Storable

