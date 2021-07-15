Leading Technology Executive Bhupinder Singh Joins Dynamic Infrastructure's Board of Advisors

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infrastructure is pleased to announce that Bhupinder Singh, a former senior executive at Bentley Systems, has joined its Board of Advisors.

"With Dynamic Infrastructure quickly expanding its reach to improve civil-infrastructure maintenance worldwide, a proven leader like Mr. Singh brings much added value to our future growth," said Saar Dickman, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Infrastructure.

Dynamic Infrastructure

"Bhupinder helped lead and develop Bentley Systems into one of the world's most successful infrastructure software companies," Mr. Dickman commented further. "His expertise will greatly benefit our ability to expand and penetrate our product into the infrastructure markets."

Through the power of artificial intelligence, together with global civil engineering knowledge, digital twins of hundreds of assets are being created and analyzed in a matter of weeks. With almost 1,500 analyzed assets in the U.S., Europe and Australia, Dynamic Infrastructure is leading the digitization of civil infrastructure inventories around the world supporting PPPs and Transportation agency managers and engineers in their day-to-day decision-making processes.

"Accelerating decision making for predictive maintenance of our critical infrastructure has never been more important," said Mr. Singh. "Dynamic Infrastructure with their AI-based 'medical-records' for tracking and managing defects over time is groundbreaking technology. I can think of no better mission than improving the resilience and safety of our infrastructure."

Founded by industry professionals with decades of operation and maintenance experience for PPPs and Transportation agencies, Dynamic Infrastructure has become an industry leader and key driver of a data revolution in decision-making processes related to civil infrastructure operations and maintenance.

