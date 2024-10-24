Leading Technology Provider Bentek Selected for BenefitsPRO's 2024 Luminaries Award

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. , Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentek®, a leading benefits administration technology provider, has been named to BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2024 in the category of Humanizing Benefits.

This recognition celebrates top professionals and organizations within the benefits industry that strive to transform and humanize the field and set a bright example within the business. The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee's commitment to the highest ethical standards, as well as dedication to service and excellence.

"This award is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to transforming the benefits industry by prioritizing the human element in everything we do," said Julie Fink, President of Bentek. "At Bentek, we believe that by focusing on the needs and well-being of our clients and their employees, we can create a more compassionate and effective benefits experience. This recognition inspires us to continue our mission of innovation and excellence in service."

Bentek's client-centric approach is reflected in its impressive Net Promoter Score of 84+ and a client retention rate of 98.5%. The company's dedication to providing year-round consulting services, best practice education, and continuous support has set the industry benchmark for excellence.

For more information about Bentek and its award-winning solutions, visit www.mybentek.com.

About Bentek:

Bentek is the only benefits administration and enrollment software with a singular focus on the state, local, and education (SLED) market, with nearly two decades of focused experience delivering technology solutions designed specifically to manage the complexities of municipalities, education institutions, and state governments.

Bentek creates customized, client-specific solutions using automation, integration, and engagement, to make benefit administration simple and efficient. We help our clients provide their employees and retirees with a single platform for benefits enrollment, management, and education.

