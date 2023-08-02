Leading the Charge: Airmax Launches Solar-Powered Pond and Lake Equipment

ARMADA, Mich., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airmax, the leading manufacturer of pond and lake solutions for over 25 years, is pleased to announce its SolarSeries lineup. The Airmax SolarSeries is the premier alternative energy solution, delivering two high-performance aeration systems and an aerating floating fountain.

"The Airmax SolarSeries is ideal for customers who are looking for an alternative-energy option or for those who have a remote pond with no access to electric power," said Jason Blake, President of Airmax, Inc. "Best of all, once it is installed, the SolarSeries will be powered with 100% renewable energy and have zero operating costs."

The Airmax SolarSeries lineup, like all Airmax systems, is engineered to be the best-in-class, making them long-lasting, easy to install, and simple to maintain. Unlike other solar systems, the Airmax SolarSeries comes standard with American-made, high-output solar panels for maximum performance.

SolarSeries Aeration

Aeration increases water circulation and oxygen saturation. In addition, aeration improves water clarity, supports fish health, and reduces muck and algae. Airmax SolarSeries aeration includes:

zero operating costs with 100% renewable energy;

easy installation, low maintenance, and quiet operation;

two high-quality, high-output American made solar panels;

maximum circulation and oxygen saturation with best-in-class diffusers; and

direct drive or battery backup model options.

SolarSeries Fountain

Decorative fountains add show-stopping visuals to any pond or lake. In addition, fountains add the tranquil sound of falling water and provide aeration for ponds up to 6 feet deep. The Airmax SolarSeries fountain includes:

zero operating costs with 100% renewable energy;

four high-quality, high-output American made solar panels;

up to 12 hours of daytime operation, producing beautiful, crisp fountain displays;

three spray patterns that vary in size depending on sunlight exposure, adding interest and variety; and

easy installation, low maintenance, and durable construction.

"It was crucial when developing the SolarSeries that it worked in all areas of the country, during cloudy weather and in winter months," said David Kilkenney, Airmax Vice President of Business Development. "Our high-quality solar panels produce outstanding results even in low-light conditions."

The solar panels can be installed at the water's edge or up to 1/4 mile away from the pond or lake. The Airmax exclusive EasyMount system comes preassembled for simple installation of panels. Made from powder-coated, military-grade aluminum, the EasyMount system is corrosion-resistant, strong, and lightweight.

"Airmax is committed to quality through innovation, and we will continue to lead the industry with our 'pond owners first' mindset," said Blake.

All Airmax fountains are proudly made in the USA with quality and precision for long-lasting operation, ease of installation, and trouble-free maintenance.

For more information on the SolarSeries and the complete Airmax product line, click HERE or visit www.Airmaxeco.com .

About Airmax

Airmax, Inc., headquartered in Armada, Michigan, is an industry leader in pond and lake management, producing unrivaled innovative decorative fountains, aeration systems, and natural water treatments. With over 25 years of industry and field experience, Airmax serves pond and lake owners through our network of nationwide distributors and professional installers.

SOURCE Airmax