Leading the Way by Sponsoring Cannabinoid Research

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunFlora Inc., the international CBD store brand, has announced today that they are incorporating a Research Division in their multi-tiered approach to their hemp and cannabinoid science enterprise most commonly known as the Your CBD Store Chain of entrepreneur owned hemp and cannabinoid product stores. The flagship project for the Research Arm of SunFlora's expansion is the participation in the ValidCare national clinical trial which will measure potential liver effects in healthy adults ingesting either full/broad spectrum hemp derived extracts or CBD isolate.

The SunFlora Leadership Team responded to the call for participating companies because it is a direct response to the FDA's repeated request, including the Agency's March 5, 2020 report to Congress for science-based data, so it can confidently determine the appropriate regulatory path(s) for hemp derived and CBD-containing products.

SunFlora's CEO Marcus Quinn states, "We started as a Family business in 2018, when my wife who is also co-founder and I witnessed personally the effect that cannabinoid products had on her well-being. My desire, in committing our resources to this study, is to translate our observations about our products into scientific data so that we can tell our complete story and help more people. ValidCare has proven themselves to be a trustworthy partner that shares our aspiration to pull back the veil on the science behind the anecdotal information. It is with pride that we carve out a path for other researchers and entrepreneurs to follow."

Quinn's enthusiasm is shared by SunFlora Chief Science Officer, Dr. Anthony Ferrari, Ph.D. who has surveyed many trials taking place across the United States before selecting the Valid Care Liver toxicity study. "I pay close attention to what concerns the FDA and respect the work of the Dr. Lombardo and Dr. Aqua. SunFlora along with the other twelve cannabinoid product companies sponsoring this research have invested in the study because we believe that the science will validate what we already know and will shift the focus from the need for research to implementing industry-wide standards to ensure product safety while at the same time advancing the science. We are excited to be working with the ValidCare Team."

There are thousands of participants that have been recruited for the study. Dr. Lombardo from ValidCare states that "This sample size provides increased reliability in understanding multiple variables across populations, products and lifestyles for researcher, product companies and the FDA."

About SunFlora

The mission is all about bringing the highest quality hemp and CBD-containg products to market. We have formulated our products with our customer's needs in mind. SunFlora, Inc. was founded in 2018 by husband and wife team Rachael and Marcus Quinn. Rachael discovered CBD due to struggles with her own well-being. After trying CBD products with positive results, she opened her first SunFlora store and soon after, they decided to make improvements on products that were available in the market by bringing on top scientists and formulators to develop their own product line. The business model of helping entrepreneurs set up brick and mortar "Your CBD Store" locations in the communities where they live, work, and play has been a huge success. For more information visit www.sunflora.org or www.cbdrx4u.com/franchise-info; contact Adam Campbell [email protected]

