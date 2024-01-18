Leading the Way: LGT Welcomes Dawn Möeder as New Leader

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Möeder, originally from the United Kingdom, and current resident of Plano, Texas is a well-known leader in the Dallas and Houston accounting industry. Möeder has been named the fifth managing member of Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) and its third female in its 74 years of business.

In addition to supervising the day-to-day operations and long-term planning for the firm, she will support the partners in ensuring they have all they need to succeed.

Dawn Möeder, Chartered Accountant, Managing Member

Collin Kanelakos, Policy Committee Member, "Having worked with Dawn for 23 years, I know she is the perfect fit to bring a dynamic skillset into the leadership of our firm. She successfully led our audit practice, all the while providing outstanding client service and being an integral people developer. With her well-rounded skills, I know she will take our firm to another level."

Mrs. Möeder replaces Lee Ann Collins who previously served as the managing member for nine years. Collins will continue to work with LGT as a partner, available to support as needed to ensure a seamless transition.

"We are so excited to have Dawn step into this new role as our Managing Member! Her leadership and guidance have helped many of us achieve our goals. Her leadership formed me, and I was able to see myself in the audit leadership position as she had blazed the trail for me. It is only fitting that Dawn's dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to our firm have led to her taking the reins as Managing Member," said Sara Godecke, CPA, assurance services department lead.

Mrs. Möeder acquired her master's in economics and finance and bachelor's in economics with accountancy from Loughborough University of Technology in Leicestershire, England. After joining LGT in 1997, she began working in the assurance services department primarily with clients in the manufacturing and not-for-profit industries, where she later transitioned to the department head. Since then, she has made a significant impact on the overall success of the firm through various leadership roles and with multiple philanthropic organizations in the Dallas and Houston communities.

Dawn Möeder, Chartered Accountant, "I'm thrilled to take on the role of Managing Member of LGT. Over the 25 years I have been with the firm, I've helped establish our firm's culture and bring our vision to life. I am honored to lead the future evolution of our firm, and I am excited to bring my knowledge, dedication, and passion to this role. It's an incredible opportunity to work alongside our fantastic team at LGT. I am looking forward to steering our firm's future course and further LGT's reputation for delivering top-notch financial solutions and exceptional service."

About Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC

Founded in 1950, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) proudly serves primarily Texas clients from offices in Dallas and Houston. Dedicated to serving the middle market, the firm represents a broad range of clients, from individuals to privately-held companies to not-for-profit organizations, in a variety of industries. LGT offers traditional accounting, audit, and tax services, as well as various other specialized services. In an effort to expand the services provided to valued clients, LGT has launched two affiliated companies, LGT Financial Advisors, LLC and LGT Insurance Services Inc.

To learn more, visit www.lgt-cpa.com.

