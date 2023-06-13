Leading Travel Marketplace Wingie presents the first AI Flight Search Assistant Powered by OpenAI ChatGPT in the World

Wingie Introduces a Groundbreaking Innovation: WingieBot is now live!

DUBAI, UAE and BERLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingie once again pushed the boundaries of innovation with the virtual travel assistant WingieBot, which is designed by training OpenAI ChatGPT 4.0, aiming to provide users with the best flight ticket options and ensure a seamless travel experience. Users can view the best flight ticket options personalized for them by typing information about designated dates and destinations, and the cutting-edge technology of WingieBot is available in English and Arabic.

Wingie’s AI powered flight search assistant WingieBot
By simply entering your travel plans, it finds the perfect flights from a massive database. Even if unsure of the destination, WingieBot suggests alternative routes to make the booking process effortless.

Wingie CEO Çağlar Erol: "We are proud to be trailblazers" 

Wingie CEO Çağlar Erol shared his excitement about this innovation saying "As a leading Travel Marketplace, we are proud to be trailblazers. Our AI-supported travel assistant WingieBot is changing the game for our massive user base of 20 million monthly, promising to revolutionize the way people plan and book their travels while finding the best flight deals effortlessly. WingieBot streamlines the flight ticket purchase process, particularly on routes without direct flights, resulting in accurate and useful options. Let's say a user seeks a flight from Ankara to Madrid, all they need to do is share their request with WingieBot, and it will handle the rest, with the recommendations users can navigate the complexities of bookings with ease."

About Wingie Enuygun Group
Wingie Enuygun Group is a popular travel marketplace in the MENA region focusing mainly on flights operating under wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com domains. The company offers a range of products including flights, bus tickets, hotels, and rental cars. Wingie Enuygun Group has been one of the most innovative players in the MENA online travel space, with the aim of pioneering technological developments and leading the transformation of the travel industry with the approach of thinking digitally. Wingie.com is a leading flight booking platform with its inclusion in the development of virtual interlining for flights, offering a diverse range of airline tickets and other travel content to enhance the user experience by providing the best options.

Wingie.com is available in 6 languages, employs over 300 people, and has around 165 million visitors to its platforms annually.

