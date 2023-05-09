Leading Twin Cities Orthodontists Coming Together to Launch New Practice, Lakeside Orthodontics

The two doctors are partnering to continue creating confident smiles in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Twin Cities' top board-certified orthodontists, Jennifer Eisenhuth, D.D.S. and Abby Syverson, D.M.D., have come together to launch their new practice – Lakeside Orthodontics – maintaining locations in Eagan, MN, and St. Paul, MN.

Dr. Jennifer Eisenhuth first opened her practice, Dr. Jennifer Orthodontics, in Eagan 20 years ago when she signed the lease on the building just two weeks after giving birth to her son. Throughout her 25 years of practicing, Dr. Jennifer has focused on studying orthodontics' role in airway development. She is passionate about educating patients and parents on the positive impacts early-phase orthodontics can have on a child's overall health, from breathing and swallowing correctly to facial structure formation.

Dr. Abby Syverson is a Minneapolis native who returned to the Twin Cities in 2021 after completing her orthodontic residency at the University of Pennsylvania, where she received the American Association of Orthodontics Senior Award and many other academic, clinical, and research awards. Dr. Syverson has quickly become one of the top orthodontists in the area, working for the past two years at the practice known previously as Meister Orthodontics.

"I'm looking forward to working under our new name as we continue to bring the best orthodontic care to the Twin Cities," said Dr. Syverson about the launch of Lakeside Orthodontics. "I've been fortunate to work alongside inspiring female leaders in orthodontics and I am excited to create even more confident smiles in our community."

Through the partnership of the doctors' practices, Dr. Jennifer, Dr. Syverson, and their teams will be able to increase their impact both at the patient level and at the community level. As mothers themselves, they are passionate about supporting schools and organizations that help children as well as women in STEM. From sponsorships and donations to team charity days, the practices are committed to uplifting the community and providing exceptional care to all who visit their offices.

"It's no secret that visits to the dentist and orthodontist are not always a favorite for children [and adults, too]," said Dr. Jennifer. "When a patient walks into our clinic, our priority is making them feel comfortable, ensuring their time with us the best part of their day! Providing patients with the best care experience has always been our focus and always will be."

