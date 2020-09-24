Leading Up to the #Act4Impact Livestream Event, New Supporters Announced for American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, in an effort to defeat COVID-19, Queen Latifah is hosting #Act4Impact, a livestream fundraising event to benefit the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative. #Act4Impact is nationally presented by CVS Health, and today the American Lung Association announced additional support for the COVID-19 Action Initiative from Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), GSK, Sanofi Genzyme and Regeneron, 3M, UnitedHealthcare and Optum, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Funds raised through the livestream event will go towards the American Lung Association's efforts to defeat COVID-19 and decrease health disparities by supporting and safeguarding lung health, particularly in underserved communities.

The two-hour livestream fundraising event will feature a variety of voices, from celebrity musical performances, comedy sketches and surprise moments to the experiences of scientists, frontline healthcare workers and people whose lives have been impacted by the virus.

"COVID-19 has impacted all facets of our lives, and sadly, some communities and people are harmed more than others," said American Lung Association Board Chair Stephen R. O'Kane. "As our nation faces this difficult time, it will take all of us – coming together – to address the pandemic and save lives. We are honored to have the support of so many valued partners to bring this livestream event to life, all to benefit the lifesaving mission work of the American Lung Association."

The national livestream event will encourage viewers to contribute to the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative, which is addressing disparities in COVID testing, providing masks and access to vaccines in underserved communities, developing critical plans on how to prevent future pandemics, and funding critical research.

As part of its initiative, the American Lung Association will also deliver resources to the public, help frontline healthcare workers with COVID education, and advocate at the state and federal level to end ongoing health disparities.

The #Act4Impact livestream event is nationally presented by CVS Health and benefits the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative. Tune in to the star-studded event at Facebook.com/lungusa at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT this Saturday, September 26. To learn more and make a donation today, visit Lung.org/act4impact.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About COVID-19 Action Initiative

Guided by its three main pillars of research, education and advocacy, the American Lung Association established the COVID-19 Action Initiative committing $25M to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory viruses. Since the inception of the initiative, the organization has built a foundation by expanding COVID-19 research, funding awards and grants for preventative research, vaccines, and antivirals, as well as providing pilot grants to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 on patients with chronic lung disease.

