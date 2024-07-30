Leading U.S. Cannabis Brand Presents Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval with $230K Check Donation

Funds Will Support Improving Schools and Parks Near STIIIZY Pomona Location

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tak Sato, President of STIIIZY , the top-selling cannabis brand in the U.S, presented Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval with a donation check for $230K today at the STIIIZY Pomona store location as part of the company's ongoing commitment to support the local community.

Image Credit: Omar Guerra

Since its Pomona store opening in 2020, STIIIZY has donated approximately $730K to the city with the purpose of improving local parks and schools in Pomona, and over $4.5 million in cannabis taxes - amounting to over $5 million total paid to the city of Pomona in three years. Local schools and parks within a half mile radius of the STIIIZY Pomona location, such as John F. Kennedy Park, will directly benefit from the donation.

Mayor Sandoval was joined by notable community leaders Mark Ramos, President of UFCW Local 1428, and John Nolte, District 1 Councilmember. Stephanie Uy, VP of STIIIZY Public Affairs and Expansion, and Daysi Garcia, STIIIZY Social Equity & Impact Specialist, were also in attendance on behalf STIIIZY. The continued support for the city of Pomona is part of STIIIZY's commitment to revitalize communities that have historically been disenfranchised and demonstrate the power that cannabis provides through partnership.

"Our relationship with STIIIZY is one that we've built very strongly from the very beginning. Today, we are receiving a check for $229,515 that will go back into the community and provide resources to the city of Pomona," said Mayor Tim Sandoval.

"This check presentation represents an extraordinary public-private partnership between STIIIZY and the City of Pomona," said Stephanie Uy, Vice President of STIIIZY Public Affairs and Expansion. "We want to show people that legal cannabis can bring resources and sustainable change to communities. The overall $5M we've contributed to Pomona has upgraded parks and schools and has given youth a safe place to play."

"I'm happy to be here to thank STIIIZY for this incredible gift to this community," said Councilmember John Nolte. "Labor and good jobs are things that we are always looking for here in Pomona. This is an example of the good everyone in our community can do together."

STIIIZY Pomona is located at 1605 W Holt Ave, Pomona, Calif., 91768, and operates from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Please visit STIIIZY Pomona at https://www.stiiizy.com/pages/pomona-dispensary for more information.

