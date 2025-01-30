Leading U.S. Cannabis Brand STIIIZY Announces Product Expansion Into New York Beginning February 7

Highly Anticipated State Launch Marks the Brand's Seventh Retail Market and Establishes Coast-to-Coast Presence

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY , America's best selling cannabis lifestyle brand, announced its official expansion into New York. Beginning February 7, consumers 21+ can purchase authentic STIIIZY cannabis products at select retailers across the Empire State, with a large presence in New York City and surrounding areas.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2017, STIIIZY remains rooted in an authentic understanding and respect for urban cannabis culture. The brand has earned a cult following for its highly sought-after strains and apparel collection, becoming one of the fastest-growing and most popular cannabis brands in the country. Its signature products include flower, extracts, and best-in-class vapes that rank number one among loyal consumers and new audiences—one in three vapes sold in California is made by STIIIZY.

This expansion into New York signifies a major company milestone for the company, establishing STIIIZY as a bi-coastal brand now available in one of the nation's most populated states. STIIIZY's highly anticipated New York launch marks the seventh state that STIIIZY products are available for purchase – in addition to California, Nevada, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona and most recently, Missouri. STIIIZY has also created an exclusive strain, New York Diesel, which is only available in select retail locations across New York.

"STIIIZY fans asked us to come to New York, and we heard them loud and clear," said James Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of STIIIZY. "New York has a vibrant community of cannabis enthusiasts who are loyal to brands and engaged in the culture—a passion we share at STIIIZY. We look forward to seeing our premium products—including our new strains exclusive to New York—featured on dispensary menus statewide."

Through a well-crafted expansion strategy, STIIIZY continues to bring its high-quality products to consumers from coast to coast through its strong network of cannabis dispensaries and its own retail stores. STIIIZY's debut in New York City represents a significant milestone for the cannabis industry, especially considering New York's recent legalization of recreational marijuana. STIIIZY's signature products will now be available in New York City, including its renowned STIIIZY Batteries, STIIIZY Pods, all-in-one vapes, and 40's infused multi-pack joints.

About STIIIZY

STIIIZY's mission is to provide consumers with consistent, high-quality, and trusted products inspired by authentic cannabis culture. Headquartered in Los Angeles, STIIIZY is a vertically integrated cannabis company founded in 2017 by seasoned industry experts. STIIIZY is committed to making a positive impact on its local communities, including by investing capital to improve parks and schools, and providing assistance and resources to veterans. With more than 1,700 employees serving over 20,000 customers every day, STIIIZY is the largest private cannabis company and top selling cannabis brand in the U.S. STIIIZY's multi-state operations include 41 retail stores in California and three retail stores in Michigan. For more information on STIIIZY, visit: https://www.stiiizy.com.

