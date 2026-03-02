Sivers Semiconductors to Showcase Cutting-Edge SATCOM and Fixed Wireless Innovations at MWC Barcelona

KISTA, Sweden, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced its participation at MWC Barcelona, March 2-5, 2026. This week, the Company will showcase its latest SATCOM beamforming ICs, flat panel arrays, and innovative antenna designs.

During the conference, Sivers will have a live demo of Maverick, its latest high-performance Ka-band 576 element transmit antenna array. Maverick integrates the company's recently announced Cloudchaser chipset into a compact flat-panel design for electronically steered SATCOM systems. Both Maverick (BFM02701 - transmit, BFM02702 - receive) and Cloudchaser chipset (BLUEWAY1721, STAMPEDE2731, and STAMPEDE2731LP) are currently available for customer sampling.

According to Global Market Insights' 2024 report, the serviceable market (SAM) for SATCOM ground-terminal beamformers is expected to grow to $0.5B by 2030. The company is seeing significant commercial interest in Maverick and Cloudchaser, particularly from strategic SATCOM initiatives such as IRIS2 in Europe, as well as other initiatives in the U.S. and Asia.

"Sivers is advancing RF and mmWave solutions that support higher data rates, lower latency, and greater system integration across 5G and SATCOM," said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. "We look forward to participating in MWC Barcelona and engaging with industry leaders as we demonstrate how our technology is accelerating wireless innovation at scale."

Attendees at MWC Barcelona are invited to visit Hall 5 Stand 5E2 to meet members of the executive team, see a live demo of the "Maverick" array, and explore Sivers' wireless solutions firsthand.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

