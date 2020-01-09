Leading U.S. Natural Fiber and Foam Manufacturer Barnhardt Selects IFS Applications in the Cloud

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces that Barnhardt Manufacturing Company, a leading producer of natural fiber and foam products, has chosen IFS Applications™ 10 as its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system of record.

A fourth-generation family business based in Charlotte, NC, Barnhardt owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities across the United States. With a diverse product line comprising nine different brands, the company needed to consolidate its IT environment, which consisted of a number of disparate systems that did not cover all mission-crititcal processes.

Following a competitive bid that included several global ERP vendors, Barnhardt chose IFS Applications based on its full suite of capabilities and robust cloud delivery architecture through the Microsoft Azure platform. The IFS solution will support all parts of Barnhardt's value chain, from manufacturing, warehousing and product development, project management to financials, quality management, and maintenance.

"We were looking for an end-to-end ERP solution that could help us free up time for our IT staff to focus more on more strategic activities rather than business system upkeep," said Todd Sain, Corporate Director of IT. "With IFS Applications, we will be able to consolidate crucial areas such as multi-company, multi-brand financials to achieve new levels of operational visibility and control-all in a secure cloud environment that is 100 percent managed by IFS."

Cindy Jaudon, IFS Regional President, Americas, added, "We are thrilled to see nearly three quarters of new customers in North America opting to deploy in the cloud, which speaks to the strength of our managed service offering. Barnhardt, like all growing manufacturing companies, will benefit from IFS Applications' robust capabilities that are engineered to handle multi-site and multi-company strategies while ensuring flexibility and choice in terms of architecture and deployment. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial collaboration with Barnhardt."

Learn more about how IFS supports manufacturers at www.ifs.com/corp/industries/manufacturing/.

