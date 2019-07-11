Leading US Proton Center Selects RayStation for Treatment Planning

STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The James M. Slater, MD Proton Treatment and Research Center at Loma Linda University Medical Center, US, has chosen the treatment planning system (TPS) RayStation®* to replace its existing systems for photon and proton therapy planning, following a tender process.

The James M. Slater, MD Proton Treatment and Research Center is a cutting-edge facility that focuses on using advanced technology to deliver the best possible patient care. The center has treated more than 17,500 proton patients, more than any other facility in the world.

To support the center's ongoing mission of providing the highest-level quality of patient care, a competitive RFP was published at the end of 2018. With several treatment delivery systems in house, the goal was to improve the continuity of care across all modalities and introduce advanced treatment approaches. RayStation will be used in combination with photon and proton therapy systems from Varian, Siemens and Optivus.

The technology configuration includes many of the advanced and unique RayStation features, including multi-criteria optimization (MCO), automated breast planning, deformable registration and adaptive therapy, all on a single platform. The system's advanced Monte Carlo dose calculation engine balances high accuracy with speed, which is extremely important for complicated cases in proton therapy. Additionally, Loma Linda will be one of the first proton centers to test and implement artificial intelligence approaches to treatment planning.

Bryan Zook, Director of Business Operations in Radiation Medicine, James M. Slater, MD Proton Treatment and Research Center, says: "Late last year we initiated a competitive bid process to select a new treatment planning system to replace the system we've been developing in-house for over 20 years, long before commercially available treatment planning systems included proton beam therapy capabilities. We were very impressed with recent advancements made by all the vendors who participated, however, RayStation scored high on each of our stringent criteria. Beyond that, the RaySearch team demonstrated a level of dedication and commitment that rivals our in-house team's willingness to move mountains to achieve our ambitious goals for both proton and photon beam therapy."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch, says: "We are proud that another of the world's most prominent proton therapy centers has chosen RayStation. The James M. Slater, MD Proton Treatment and Research Center has treated more patients than any other proton therapy center in the world, and the center has over 20 years of experience in the field. We look forward to a successful journey together."

The total order value excluding service agreement is about USD 2.3 million, most of which recognized as revenue within Q2 2019.

About James M. Slater, MD Proton Treatment and Research Center

The James M. Slater, MD Proton Treatment and Research Center is the first hospital-based treatment center in the world and has treated over 17,500 patients during the past 20 years. In 1990, James M. Slater, MD pioneered the field of proton therapy at Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) and it remained the only hospital-based treatment center of its kind in the United States until 2003.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare®*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

