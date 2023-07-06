Leading Wellness Industry Tech Platform, Mindbody, Executes Multi-Year Agreement with Immersive Basketball Training Experience, Shoot 360

News provided by

Mindbody

06 Jul, 2023, 10:03 ET

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Shoot 360, the world's leading immersive basketball training experience. As Shoot 360 continues to grow and add new locations, Mindbody's technology will help optimize operations and focus more on the customer experience.

"We're thrilled to team up with Shoot 360 to help manage and scale its advanced concept in the coming years," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody. "As we continue to innovate with technology, sport, and wellness, Shoot 360 raises the bar for basketball training and competition. I am confident our software will expand their reach and help continue to scale the Shoot 360 experience."

Shoot 360 was founded as the world's finest basketball shooting and ball handling training gym and has implemented the most advanced technologies available for basketball shooting and ball handling development. Through cutting-edge science and technology, Shoot 360 provides instant training feedback in a gamified environment, providing instant audio and visual feedback on every shot, while tracking shooting percentage, measuring left/right differentials, and various other elements to improve shot accuracy.

"Mindbody is a perfect partner for us as we continue to scale and bring our advanced technology to various facilities across the United States," said Jason Grant, Chief Technology Officer of Shoot 360. "We are passionate about the game of basketball and bringing this new wave of sport and gaming to the masses."

For more information about Mindbody's offerings, visit https://www.mindbodyonline.com/business/enterprise-management

About Mindbody
Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About Shoot 360
Shoot 360 is the world leader in basketball innovation and skill development. Shoot 360 provides an immersive basketball training experience that measures and tracks skill development across three key areas: ball handling, passing, and shooting. Machine-vision technology and Shoot 360's proprietary software provides instant feedback and data analytics that helps athletes of all skill levels progress faster and more effectively. Shoot 360's mission is to help grow the love of the game by providing positive experiences to each athlete that comes through its door. To learn more about Shoot 360 visit: www.shoot360.com

SOURCE Mindbody

Also from this source

Mindbody Announces New Additions to the Executive Leadership Team

Mindbody Announces Annual Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America as part of the 2023 Wellness Index Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.