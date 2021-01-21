Leading White Collar and First-Chair Trial Lawyer Warrington Parker Joins Crowell & Moring

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring is expanding its Litigation and White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement groups in San Francisco with the addition of Warrington Parker, a former federal prosecutor and first-chair trial lawyer with more than two decades of experience representing clients in high-stakes civil and criminal litigation and investigations.

Parker has tried over 20 cases to verdict, including matters related to securities fraud, money laundering, employment discrimination, racial discrimination, wrongful termination, copyright, trade secrets, violations of California bond measures statutes, product liability, product defect, and breach of contract. He has extensive experience in commercial and technology litigation, as well as False Claims Act investigations.

Parker previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Central District of California's Criminal Division.

"Warrington is a seasoned trial attorney with a track record of guiding clients successfully through complex litigation, both criminal and civil, as well as helping clients navigate significant white-collar matters," said Philip T. Inglima , chair of Crowell & Moring. "His addition bolsters our strong litigation, regulatory enforcement, and investigations teams in California, and we are most pleased to welcome him to the firm."

Parker has conducted internal investigations on behalf of companies and boards of directors, both nationally and internationally, including FCPA and financial irregularity investigations in China, Japan, and India. His clients include eBay, Instacart, and StubHub. American Lawyer's Litigation Daily named Parker and a team of lawyers from his previous firm as "Litigator of the Week" for securing a win for Oracle in a major case brought by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. A U.S. Department of Labor administrative law judge ruled that there was no evidence of systemic workplace discrimination at the company.

"Warrington is a proven white collar defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor who will strengthen our growing white collar practice in California. He has a stellar reputation for successfully handling high stakes matters where clients face reputational risk and existential threat," said Daniel Zelenko , chair of the firm's White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement Group.

"Warrington is a veteran litigator who knows his way around a court room and the board room. He will help expand our commercial litigation capabilities, particularly in the technology community in the Bay area," said Jennifer Romano, co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group.

Parker joins the firm from Orrick, where he was co-chair of its diversity committee. Prior to that role, he served as co-chair of Heller Ehrman's Appellate Group and head of its diversity committee.

"Crowell's collaborative and entrepreneurial culture will benefit my clients and practice," Parker said. "I am thrilled to work with the firm's talented lawyers, many of whom I have known and respected for years."

Parker received his bachelor's degree from Princeton University and his law degree from Harvard School of Law, where he was editor of the Harvard Law Review. He currently serves as co-chair of the American Bar Association's Criminal Litigation Section, and he is a member of the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity.

