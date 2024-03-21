Leading Wireless Bra Brand, Truekind, Launches New & Innovative "Cool Comfort Cotton" Collection with Unique Cooling Treatment

Unlike other cotton intimates, this collection is size-inclusive, smoothing and cooling, helping lower body temperature upon wear

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truekind , the fast-growing intimates brand that provides ultra-comfortable, supportive bras and underwear for every body, is making waves with its first-ever cooling cotton launch, the Truekind Cool Comfort Cotton collection . Truekind, which already has the #2 best-selling wireless bra in the US (source: Circana, Intimates - Bra Category, January-August 2023) is now launching the Truekind Cool Comfort Cotton Smoothing Panty and the wireless Truekind Cool Comfort Cotton Bralette . This size-inclusive collection of on-trend intimates boasts an advanced, lab-tested cooling treatment that can keep wearers cool all day. Truekind is an exclusive brand owned by Trafilea Tech E-Commerce Group , which also owns Shapermint ( @shapermint ), the size-inclusive shapewear and intimates DTC apparel retailer that has impressively garnered 10M+ customers in just 6 years.

Truekind Cool Comfort Cotton lifestyle image

This launch is timely because the North American lingerie market, which includes cotton intimates, is estimated to be valued at $13.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $16.45 billion by 2029 ( source ).

This unique cooling treatment is applied to the already breathable 93% Cotton & 7% Elastane blend fabric after the fabric is dyed, adding deep mercerization at the fabric finishing. This treated fabric takes only seconds to cause the wearer's body heat to pass through the fabric, helping lower the wearer's body temperature while resulting in cool-to-the-touch fabric. The Truekind Cool Comfort Cotton collection is a must-have as warmer spring and summer months approach. The Qmax value (watts/m2°C) for the collection is .20. When Qmax value is over 0.15, people normally feel a "cooling" sensation. The larger the value gets, the more cool someone can feel.

This fabric also aids in sweat resistance for a dry feel. The bralette and panty combine the hypoallergenic, breathable, natural and irresistibly soft properties of cotton with the stretch and comfort of spandex, allowing for effortless movement and comfort, along with smoothing features for a sleek look. It features a lightweight fit for all-day wear, for every body in 7 sizes from S-4XL, and in 3 stunning shades: Light Heather Gray, Heather Rose Tan, and Black.

The buttery soft Truekind Cool Comfort Cotton Bralette (current price: $25.99) offers low to moderate support, ideal for lounging and low-impact activities such as yoga and Pilates. It's as supportive as an underwire bra without the constraint or poking from wires. It features a soft, flexible, and smoothing underbust band that won't budge and that retains its shape wear after wear. The pull-on style ensures easy on and off, while the lightly lined, sewn-in molded cups provide comfortable lift, and the perfect amount of shape and support. Innovative, design-driven contour stitching below the breasts offers even more lift and shaping. With no-dig wide straps providing shoulder comfort, this bralette smooths out back bulges while offering ample front, side and back coverage.

Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director of Truekind and Shapermint , said, "We are thrilled to provide our customers with unmatched benefits with this launch that takes a modern approach to cotton. Cotton undergarments are on-trend, but we wanted to create a differentiated, elevated, and stylish take, so we added this cooling treatment along with other novel features, such as the innovative contour stitching on the bra and the contour panel on the panty for tummy-to-waist control. The perfect blend of fit, comfort, cooling, smoothing, and support comes to life with the Truekind Cool Comfort Cotton Collection, which is very different from anything we've ever launched before, as Truekind's smoothing intimates are typically made from nylon & spandex. Women should be able to find smoothing garments in natural fabrics."

Designed to sit comfortably at the natural waist, the full coverage Truekind Cool Comfort Cotton Smoothing Panty (current price: $16.99) features the same cooling treatment and fabric as the bralette, as well as a hygienic 100% cotton gusset. The wide, double-layered waistband also offers control with low to moderate compression to smooth out tummy and waist, for a sleek look. Its internal elastic waistband ensures the panty stays in place without bunching, while preventing roll-down. With full coverage in the front and back, this panty remains secure throughout wear, allowing for freedom of movement. The compression feels like a light hug for extra comfort.

About Truekind:

Truekind is a direct-to-consumer functional and effortless bras, undies and essentials brand that provides ultra-comfortable, supportive bras and briefs for every body, so you can be true to yourself and kind to your body. The current Truekind assortment is designed with true comfort, kind support, and innovative tech for breathability and functionality, at an accessible price point. With 2M customers, Truekind is destined to become the #1 Wireless Bra Brand in the US. The Truekind® Daily Comfort Wireless Shaper Bra is the #2 best-selling bra in the US.

SOURCE Truekind