CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Directions, a leading healthcare solutions provider, is pleased to announce a new leadership guide created by Jill Schwieters, Senior Managing Director of Surgical Directions: "Leading with Purpose: Strategies for Effective Healthcare Leadership." This comprehensive guide offers valuable insights into adaptive leadership practices that prioritize innovation and collaborative values in the healthcare sector.

Jill Schwieters, Senior Managing Director and Member, Board of Directors Leading with Purpose: Strategies for Effective Healthcare Leadership

"Authentic leaders help organizations thrive, and a supportive culture is critical for success," said Schwieters. "This guide is designed to empower healthcare decision makers with practical strategies. In the guide, healthcare leaders will learn how to recognize high-potential and foster leadership skills and development that will engage the modern workforce and move organizations forward."

Key Insights:

Tap Leaders Who Are Ready for Their Next Role: Identify and prepare leaders for progression within the organization.

Make Talent Development a Priority: Build a robust leadership pipeline and encourage continuous growth.

Emphasize Emotional Intelligence: Recognize that emotional intelligence is a critical competency for effective leadership.

Support and Listen to Your People: Engage with teams through active listening, empathy, and curiosity.

Inspire Through a Shared Mission and Purpose: Create a unified vision that motivates and aligns the organization.

Develop a Personal Leadership Style: Understand and communicate your unique leadership approach and motivations.



Six Priorities for Leadership Success:

Seek to Understand and Listen More: Demonstrate emotional intelligence by recognizing and addressing team challenges to foster a supportive culture.

Champion Innovation: Guide teams toward efficiency and improved care delivery through technology and collaborative environments.

Embrace Generational Mentorship: Facilitate knowledge transfer from experienced professionals to new healthcare graduates to ensure high-quality care continuity.

Prioritize People: Recognize and develop individuals, creating a culture of loyalty and excellence.

Live Your Mission: Embody the organization's mission and values in daily actions, nurturing a strong and aligned culture.

Continuously Apply Past Learnings: Learn from past experiences and failures to drive continuous improvement and innovation.



"Effective leadership is the guiding force to inspire cultural transformation and embrace humaneness in healthcare organizations," Schwieters emphasized. "By understanding and applying these principles, leaders can create environments where both employees and patients thrive."

Addressing Leadership Pitfalls:

This guide also highlights common leadership pitfalls and provides strategies to overcome them, ensuring that leaders can navigate challenges effectively and foster stronger organizational cultures.

"At Surgical Directions, we utilize these concepts to help improve leadership and culture for our hospital and ASC clients," said Leslie Basham, President & CEO of Surgical Directions. "We also incorporate them into our own organization through our service standards and service moment discussions, ensuring that we consistently strive for excellence in every aspect of our work. By embracing these leadership principles, we are able to foster a culture of continuous improvement and innovation, both within our clients' organizations and our own."

About Jill Schwieters:

Jill is dedicated to making a difference in healthcare by fostering innovation and improving the patient and employee experience. As Senior Managing Director of Surgical Directions, she drives organizational strategy, builds strategic client and partner relationships, leads key growth initiatives, and oversees executive leadership development.

As CEO of JAS & Associates, Jill aided organizations with investor strategy, governance, strategic planning, go-to-market, and executive development. As Founder and President of Cielo Healthcare, she led the organization to over $100M+ in annual revenue while delivering transformational results for clients.

Prior to founding Cielo Healthcare, Schwieters served for nearly 15 years at the Wheaton Franciscan Health System, which was formative in her desire to drive innovation and improve the patient and employee experience.

Jill is also the board chair of the National Center for Healthcare Leadership and serves on several boards with organizations committed to advancing healthcare innovation and making the patient experience and overall care better.

