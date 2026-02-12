Leading Workforce Non-Profit Announces New Senior Leaders and Modernized Website to Deepen National Impact

Senior leadership appointments, promotions, and a new digital platform position Eckerd Connects to expand partnerships, philanthropy, and national visibility

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eckerd Connects, the country's largest workforce development non-profit, today announced a series of strategic senior leadership appointments and promotions, alongside the launch of a new, modernized website designed to strengthen brand awareness and deepen national partnerships. Together, these updates position Eckerd Connects to scale its mission and engage employers, funders, and public partners at a time of growing need across underserved communities.

Eckerd Connects is a national non-profit founded in 1968 that operates across 20 states and Washington, D.C., supporting over 250,000 youth, adults, children, and families annually through workforce development, Job Corps operations, juvenile justice services, and children and family services. In June 2025, Michael D. Smith, former CEO of the federal national service agency AmeriCorps, was named President & CEO of the nearly 60-year organization. Today's leadership announcements build on Eckerd Connects' strong foundation by adding nationally recognized leaders in development, strategy, communications, and operations—strengthening the organization's ability to attract investment, elevate its brand, and drive measurable outcomes at scale.

"For nearly 60 years, Eckerd Connects has worked to close the opportunity gap by connecting young adults to the education, training, and supports that lead to real-world skills, careers, and economic stability," said Michael D. Smith, President and CEO of Eckerd Connects. "As we continue to grow, it's essential that our strategy, leadership, and digital presence move in alignment. I couldn't be more excited about Eckerd's next chapter—our strengthened leadership team and new website reflect our commitment to clarity, connection, and impact, making it easier for funders, employers, and communities to engage with us and create results together."

A Stronger Leadership Team to Support Growth, Partnerships, and Impact

Amy Seusing , Chief Development Officer , brings deep experience advancing mission-driven organizations through philanthropy, cross-sector partnerships, and institutional fundraising. She previously served as Chief Development Officer at Jobs for the Future (JFF) and held senior development leadership roles at the Obama Foundation and Rebuilding Together. Seusing will lead Eckerd Connects' national development strategy—expanding philanthropic investment, strengthening corporate and foundation partnerships, and elevating Eckerd's national profile to fuel long-term, sustainable impact.

, , brings deep experience advancing mission-driven organizations through philanthropy, cross-sector partnerships, and institutional fundraising. She previously served as Chief Development Officer at Jobs for the Future (JFF) and held senior development leadership roles at the Obama Foundation and Rebuilding Together. Seusing will lead Eckerd Connects' national development strategy—expanding philanthropic investment, strengthening corporate and foundation partnerships, and elevating Eckerd's national profile to fuel long-term, sustainable impact. Ursula Wright , Chief Strategy Officer , brings extensive experience across education, research, policy, and systems change. She has held senior leadership roles at WestEd and FSG and served as a senior political appointee managing $1 billion in investments at the U.S. Department of Education. In her role, Wright will lead enterprise-wide strategy, innovation, and long-term growth initiatives to ensure Eckerd Connects continues to scale what works.

, , brings extensive experience across education, research, policy, and systems change. She has held senior leadership roles at WestEd and FSG and served as a senior political appointee managing $1 billion in investments at the U.S. Department of Education. In her role, Wright will lead enterprise-wide strategy, innovation, and long-term growth initiatives to ensure Eckerd Connects continues to scale what works. Jenny Mauk , Chief of Staff , brings more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of strategy, operations, and executive leadership, most recently serving as Chief of Staff at AmeriCorps and Women for Women International. In this role, she will support executive operations, enterprise alignment, and organizational effectiveness across Eckerd Connects' national footprint.

, , brings more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of strategy, operations, and executive leadership, most recently serving as Chief of Staff at AmeriCorps and Women for Women International. In this role, she will support executive operations, enterprise alignment, and organizational effectiveness across Eckerd Connects' national footprint. Trish Jones has been promoted to Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer , bringing nearly three decades of experience leading national communications, government relations, and public affairs strategies. Previously, Jones served as Senior Director of LRG Public Affairs, where she represented national clients including the National Job Corps Association and Association of Defense Communities, as well as led communications efforts surrounding the National Ryan White Conference and FEMA's Building Resilience Through Public-Private Partnerships Conference. In her role at Eckerd Connects, Jones oversees brand strategy, government relations, congressional outreach, and national thought leadership initiatives that advance visibility, influence, and partnership opportunities nationwide.

has been promoted to , bringing nearly three decades of experience leading national communications, government relations, and public affairs strategies. Previously, Jones served as Senior Director of LRG Public Affairs, where she represented national clients including the National Job Corps Association and Association of Defense Communities, as well as led communications efforts surrounding the National Ryan White Conference and FEMA's Building Resilience Through Public-Private Partnerships Conference. In her role at Eckerd Connects, Jones oversees brand strategy, government relations, congressional outreach, and national thought leadership initiatives that advance visibility, influence, and partnership opportunities nationwide. Martin Peters has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. Peters has been with Eckerd Connects for more than 15 years. In his expanded role, he will oversee legal affairs and critical administrative functions, supporting cross-functional operations and organizational governance.

To learn more about Eckerd's leadership team, go to: https://eckerd.org/about/leadership-team/

A Modern Digital Front Door for Eckerd Connects

The newly launched website reflects how Eckerd Connects operates today—modern, national, and partnership-driven. Designed for multiple audiences, the site helps individuals and families more easily explore services and connect with local programs nationwide.

For employers, community organizations, and public agencies, the site highlights clear, actionable pathways to partnership, making it easier to collaborate with Eckerd Connects to strengthen talent pipelines, expand access to services, and deliver community-based solutions. Funders and civic leaders can more readily understand Eckerd's national reach, outcomes, and the role of public-private partnerships in driving measurable, scalable results.

In short, the updated site serves as a modern, connected platform that mirrors Eckerd Connects' mission in action—linking people, programs, and partnerships so individuals and communities can build momentum and reach their full potential.

The new site is available at www.eckerd.org.

SOURCE Eckerd Connects