Leads Navigator for Business Contacts Brings a World of Leads to Sales Offices Across the World

Fastbase Inc. Extends Leads Navigator with On-demand Business Contact Leads

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE) announce the launch of Leads Navigator for Business Contacts, a revolutionary service designed to empower businesses in their quest for valuable leads. With access to an extensive database of +500 million business contacts worldwide, this service provides on-request access to comprehensive information such as individuals' names, Linkedin profiles, job experience, email addresses, phone numbers, company names, websites, and much more. Leads Navigator for Business Contacts is aimed at companies with their eye on ROI – offering an affordable price of US$0.20 per lead with no registration necessary.

Leads Navigator for Business Contacts is a groundbreaking solution to supply business contact details on-tap, cost-effectively enables businesses to optimize their sales funnel, allowing sales teams to elevate their visitor identification strategies to unprecedented heights. By identifying potential customers' companies and tailoring lead nurturing and email campaigns based on their job titles, businesses can actively engage with prospects at every stage of their customer journey. As a result, your sales pipeline will be filled with high-quality leads, driving increased conversions and revenue growth.

The Leads Navigator for Business database search is driven in a number of ways, depending. which criteria are available – keyword, company category or location; even search on size of company. It is also up to you what type of lead information is required in return: phone, email, social media profile, company email, etc.

Unlike most person-finding services that require expensive subscriptions, Leads Navigator for Business Contacts offers an incredibly affordable solution. For US$0.20 cents per lead, you can gain access to a list of individuals and evaluate their details before making a decision to download them. Moreover, this service is available on both desktop and mobile devices, ensuring seamless integration into your workflow regardless of your preferred platform.

About Fastbase

Fastbase provides business insights on a large scale and offers a growing suite of business solutions to support B2B lead acquisition, marketing, and sales. Fastbase's international lead acquisitions suite gathers detailed information on website visitors for the past 24 months, including name of company, contact information, emails, and LinkedIn profiles.

