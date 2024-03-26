Leaf Home & Nextdoor partner to reach neighbors all over the U.S. to raise awareness around the benefits of filtered water

A report from Leaf Home finds rising bottled water consumption, untested taps, and low public awareness of threats to drinking water.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by Leaf Home™ highlights a significant disconnect between Americans' concerns about drinking water and their actual habits. The study reveals that, despite citing contaminants as their top worry, a vast majority of Americans (63%) have never had their drinking water tested. Additionally, the study found a significant rise in bottled water consumption (69%), increasing by nearly 20% since 2022. These findings also showcase a dependence on unreliable indicators of water safety, such as taste and appearance, and a lack of awareness about threats from microplastics and forever chemicals.

To eliminate this knowledge gap and empower communities, Leaf Home and Nextdoor are partnering on a multi-city initiative leading up to National Drinking Water Week, the first week of May. Free water testing—both in-home and in public locations—will be offered in select cities, starting with Tampa, Houston, Cleveland and Detroit. Members of the community are encouraged to share their results on the Nextdoor app to elevate awareness of local tap water conditions with neighbors, and potentially win free home water purification systems.

"There's a surprising contrast between people's behavior, concerns, and awareness of water issues," said Jon Bostock, CEO at Leaf Home. "This new study exposes a blind spot of consumers relying on guesses about water safety. Americans are overwhelmingly unaware of threats like forever chemicals, which traditional filtration methods may not be equipped to handle and are silently showing up in 60% of U.S. tap water."

Key findings from the report include:

Lack of awareness about drinking water quality and safety.

Only 13% of Americans know about forever chemicals (PFAs) and 17% about microplastics.

Nearly a quarter have received a boil water advisory, which did not impact the trust in drinking water for 41%.

66% are interested in learning more about their home's water quality and safety; the rate increases to 72% in urban areas.

Taste, appearance, and smell are the top factors used by Americans to determine the safety of drinking water.

Top Issues and Solutions.

Contaminants, hard water, taste, and chlorine are the top issues cited by Americans about drinking water.

The top water purification solutions in place are bottled water, refrigerator filters, and pitcher-style filtration.

One third of Americans think nothing can be done to improve their water quality or don't know what to do.

By working together, Leaf Home and Nextdoor aim to raise awareness about water quality and provide actionable solutions for healthier homes. As 95% of Nextdoor neighbors are the main/joint household decision-makers, Nextdoor is the perfect place to drive awareness around Leaf Home's filtered water solutions.

