Leaf Home Names Chief Financial Officer; Former Rent the Runway CFO Scarlett O'Sullivan Joins Home Improvement Company

News provided by

Leaf Home Solutions

29 Jan, 2024, 09:03 ET

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home improvement products and solutions, has named Scarlett O'Sullivan as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, O'Sullivan will play a key part in scaling the business while also preparing it for the next stage of growth.

Prior to joining Leaf Home, O'Sullivan spent nearly eight years as CFO at Rent the Runway, where she played a pivotal role in launching and scaling the company's subscription business, driving financial transformation, and taking the company public in 2021. In addition to her operating experience, O'Sullivan has deep financial expertise from her time leading technology IPOs as an investment banker and through venture capital investment experience at SoftBank.

"I was drawn to Leaf Home's mission and disruptive model which is redefining the home improvement landscape. It's not often that I come across this confluence of factors: a passionate team, a market ripe for innovation, a leadership position with significant competitive advantages, and an impressive financial track record," said Scarlett O'Sullivan. "Our goal isn't to maintain, it's to exponentially multiply impact. I'm honored to be part of the team that writes the next chapter of Leaf Home's success story."

In her role, O'Sullivan will be an integral part of the executive leadership team, partnering closely with other officers to spearhead the next phase of transformative growth. Key priorities for the business in 2024 include investing in product innovation, untapping new revenue opportunities, and leveraging technology to drive efficiency and process improvement. O'Sullivan will be based in Leaf Home's New York City office.

"Scarlett brings a unique perspective to Leaf Home as both an operator and investor. This dual lens will be invaluable as we navigate the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead," said Leaf Home CEO Jon Bostock. "Scarlett's expertise in driving financial performance, navigating capital markets, and crafting strategic plans will be instrumental in propelling Leaf Home to even greater heights. We're confident that under her financial leadership, our impressive trajectory will continue to soar."

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home is a home improvement products and services company in North America with more than 200 locations, providing gutter protection (LeafFilter), home safety products, water purification, windows and doors, kitchen and bath, and more. With more than 50% of consumers worried about the cost and effort of home maintenance, Leaf Home focuses on enhancing the safety, enjoyment and comfort of homeowners and their families. Trusted by millions of homeowners across U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home and its products have earned numerous awards and recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House and more. Leaf Home has been consistently named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc 5000 and recognized as a top employer nationally. For more information, visit https://www.leafhome.com

Contact:

Shannon Tucker, [email protected] 

SOURCE Leaf Home Solutions

Also from this source

Boomers' Housing Death Grip Stalls Millennial Homeownership; Looming Underinvestment Crisis May Reshape Market

Boomers' Housing Death Grip Stalls Millennial Homeownership; Looming Underinvestment Crisis May Reshape Market

Today, Leaf Home™ released findings from a new report in partnership with Morning Consult that 55% of baby boomers plan to age in their 40+ year old...
Home Solutions Provider Leaf Home™ Celebrates Transformational Year

Home Solutions Provider Leaf Home™ Celebrates Transformational Year

Leaf Home™, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of home improvement products and solutions, announced its continued investment to meet...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.