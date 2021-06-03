Leaf Home Solutions™ Grows Midwest Presence with Two New Offices

"With these new locations, we're continuing to make it easier for our customers to receive quality products and services closer to home," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home Solutions. "Within the first six months of 2021, we've added nearly 40 offices across brands. I'm extremely proud of our team and all their hard work to make that happen."

LeafFilter Opens in Columbia, Missouri

LeafFilter has added a new office in Columbia, Missouri—its 118th location overall and fourth location in the state. The centralized location allows for even more customers in the Show Me State to experience clog-free gutters from the largest gutter protection company in North America.

LeafFilter Gutter Protection empowers homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water. See if LeafFilter serves your neighborhood and schedule a free estimate today.

Leaf Home Water Solutions Expands Ohio Presence

Leaf Home Water Solutions has added its second Ohio office to its growing business, settling in the state capital of Columbus. With its recent addition in Cleveland and more offices on the horizon, Leaf Home Water Solutions continuing its mission to provide peace of mind through healthy, purified water.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing tap water with free cutting-edge digital water tests. The product line tackles both city and well water's unique demands, with a team of industry experts with an intense dedication to customer service. To schedule a free water test for your home, visit the Leaf Home Water Solutions website.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services, and talent management driven by our "Today-Not-Tomorrow" culture underpin our competitive advantage and high, sustained growth.

Learn more about Leaf Home Solutions at www.leafhomesolutions.com.

For more information, contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Leaf Home Solutions