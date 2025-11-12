LeafFilter® Named a Winner in the 2026 Good Housekeeping Home Reno Awards

HUDSON, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, a division of Leaf Home™, today announced it has been named a winner in the Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Awards.

LeafFilter was honored for its next-generation gutter protection system, engineered to protect and fit more homes than ever before. Designed to work with nearly every gutter style, from narrow two-inch gutters to oversized fifteen-inch systems, the solution offers full-coverage protection that adapts to a variety of rooflines and architectural styles.

LeafFilter Installation

"We're honored to be named among Good Housekeeping's 2026 Home Reno winners," said Chris Counahan, President at LeafFilter. "For the past 20 years, homeowners have trusted LeafFilter to protect their homes. This award reinforces our commitment to providing innovative, reliable solutions and service that's done right at every step."

Proven to help prevent clogged gutters, LeafFilter combines durable surgical-grade stainless-steel micromesh with a strong internal structure that captures rainwater and diverts it away from the home. The patented system has been tested on a rain simulator capable of handling rainfall associated with a Category 5 hurricane and is engineered to significantly reduce gutter maintenance. Each system is professionally installed by trained and insured local experts.

LeafFilter's win underscores Leaf Home's broader vision to make home improvement easier, safer, and more reliable for every homeowner. That same commitment is reflected in Leaf Home's recent acquisition of Erie Home, expanding its ability to serve from the foundation to the roofline with roofing and basement waterproofing solutions. The company is also strengthening its focus on education through a new partnership with home improvement expert Mike Holmes, aimed at promoting proactive home maintenance and empowering people with trusted guidance.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is North America's leading home improvement company offering gutter protection, water filtration, bath remodels, stair lifts, and garage flooring. In 2025, Leaf Home expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Erie Home. Together, they now serve homeowners from the foundation to the roofline with a complete range of services, including roofing and basement waterproofing. Trusted by millions of homeowners, Leaf Home has earned recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House, and more. The company has been consistently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and recognized as a top employer nationally. Learn more at LeafHome.com.

