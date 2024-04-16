Leafguard Announces New Branch Opening in Orlando, Florida

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leafguard, a leading provider of gutter solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its new branch in Orlando, Florida. This expansion is part of Leafguard's commitment to bring its innovative, one-piece proprietary gutter system to more homes across the United States, ensuring homeowners can enjoy a maintenance-free gutter experience. Located at 2416 Lake Orange Dr., Suite 160, Orlando, FL 32837, the new Orlando branch will serve a wide area, including Brevard, Indian River, Lake Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties. This strategic location allows Leafguard to extend its unparalleled gutter solutions to a significant number of homeowners in the region.

Jaime Miro Vargas has been appointed as the General Manager of the Orlando branch, with Cecil Howard overseeing the production operations as the Production Manager. Both leaders are dedicated to ensuring that the installation and service of Leafguard's gutter system meet the high standards that customers have come to expect from the brand. Homeowners in the Orlando area and the surrounding counties can reach the branch directly at 407-477-5694 for sales inquiries or service appointments. Additionally, appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-LEAFGUARD or by completing the online form at www.Leafguard.com.

"Leafguard proudly protects the home by getting it right the first time… for a lifetime." Post this

"We are thrilled to bring Leafguard's trusted and effective gutter solution to homeowners in Orlando and the surrounding counties," said David Rosser, Vice President of Leafguard. "Leafguard proudly protects the home by getting it right the first time… for a lifetime."

About Leafguard

Leafguard is one of the two ELM Home and Building Services, Inc.-owned companies. Leafguard features a one-of-a-kind, proprietary one-piece gutter system designed to eliminate the need for gutter cleaning. This system effectively removes water, pests, sediment, and other debris. Leafguard's solution emphasizes a maintenance-free experience with a lifetime guarantee, ensuring homeowners never have to worry about gutter maintenance or getting on a ladder again. Leafguard: Get it today. Protected for life.

Contact Information:

Leafguard 2416 Lake Orange Dr., Suite 160

Orlando, FL 32837

Phone: 407-477-5694

1-800-LEAFGUARD

www.Leafguard.com

SOURCE Leafguard Gutter Protection