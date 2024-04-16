Leafguard Expands with New Branch in Albuquerque, New Mexico

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leafguard, a leading provider of gutter solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations to Albuquerque, New Mexico. This strategic move marks the establishment of Leafguard's newest branch located at 2415 Alamo Ave. SE., Albuquerque, NM 87106, signifying the company's commitment to offering its innovative gutter solutions to the entire state of New Mexico. The Albuquerque branch will serve as a pivotal point for New Mexico homeowners, offering Leafguard's proprietary one-piece seamless gutter system designed to eliminate the need for gutter cleaning. This system ensures that leaves, pests, sediment, and other debris are effectively removed, preventing clogs and ensuring a smooth flow of water away from the home.

Leading the Albuquerque team will be Alfondso Thompson, taking on the role of General Manager, with David Romero overseeing production operations as the Production Manager. Both leaders bring a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence to the New Mexico market. Customers can reach the branch by dialing 1-800-LEAFGUARD and will be connected to the local managers. Additionally, estimates can be scheduled by completing the online form at www.Leafguard.com.

"Our goal is to provide homeowners with a durable, efficient, and maintenance-free gutter solution, ensuring their homes are protected for life."

"We are thrilled to bring Leafguard's exceptional product and services to New Mexico," said David Rosser, Vice President of Leafguard. "Our goal is to provide homeowners with a durable, efficient, and maintenance-free gutter solution, ensuring their homes are protected for life."

For more information about Leafguard and its innovative gutter solutions, please visit www.Leafguard.com or call 1-800-LEAFGUARD.

About Leafguard

Leafguard is one of the two ELM Home and Building Services, Inc.-owned companies. Leafguard features a one-of-a-kind, proprietary one-piece gutter system designed to eliminate the need for gutter cleaning. This system effectively removes water, pests, sediment, and other debris. Leafguard's solution emphasizes a maintenance-free experience with a lifetime guarantee, ensuring homeowners never have to worry about gutter maintenance or getting on a ladder again. Leafguard: Get it today. Protected for life.

Contact Information:

Leafguard

2415 Alamo Ave. SE.

Albuquerque, NM 87106

1-800-LEAFGUARD

www.Leafguard.com

SOURCE Leafguard Gutter Protection