LeafLink Acquires Wholesale Marketplace Leaf Trade

Combined companies are estimated to facilitate nearly $9 billion in wholesale gross merchandise value (GMV) yearly

Acquisition further streamlines technology tools available for cannabis operators to run their businesses more efficiently

LeafLink's suite of cannabis solutions now includes B2B Marketplace tools, business banking, payment options like Payment on Sell-Through, data insights, B2B advertising, and retailer tools

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafLink, the nation's leading cannabis wholesale platform, today announced it has acquired Leaf Trade, a wholesale marketplace primarily used by multi-state operators (MSOs) and enterprise cannabis companies.

With this deal, LeafLink will support the full spectrum of cannabis businesses, from small brands and retailers to MSOs, with robust marketplace offerings and industry-leading tools. The LeafLink and Leaf Trade technology platforms will operate as-is without disruption while a full integration roadmap is rolled out.

"Leaf Trade has been the clear industry leader serving the MSO and enterprise segment and we are thrilled to welcome the Leaf Trade team to LeafLink. We look forward to working closely with our new customers and providing integrated technology solutions that allow them to run their businesses more efficiently," said Artie Minson, President and CEO of LeafLink. "Our mission at LeafLink is to help the regulated cannabis industry reach its greatest potential. We're doing this by providing products and implementing standards that significantly streamline operational processes and meaningfully improve financial performance. Streamlining the technology stack is critical to ensuring the industry's long-term success and we are thrilled to be partnering with the industry's largest companies in pursuit of this goal."

"This acquisition is an incredible win for our team, our customers, and the advancement of the cannabis industry. The Leaf Trade team has done a tremendous job driving significant growth while achieving profitability. With LeafLink's acquisition of Leaf Trade, we're unifying our strengths to create even more innovative solutions that drive growth and value across the supply chain. We are excited that our customers will now be able to leverage some of the major product investments that LeafLink has made recently," said Brian Ward, CEO of Leaf Trade. "Sweed, a partner of Leaf Trade under High Tech Holdings, will remain an independent business, which allows us to reinvest in its growth and continue building on the tremendous momentum we've achieved. By leveraging our strategic partnership with LeafLink, Sweed will deliver smarter tools that empower our customers to drive growth and streamline operations."

This past year, LeafLink has gained significant momentum behind its product portfolio with a suite of new tools. These new additions include Payment on Sell-Through , an industry-first fintech tool that tackles delinquent payments and enhances LeafLink's existing payment tools; LeafLink Plus , a subscription service that includes detailed inventory analytics; and enhanced access to reliable, compliant, and safe cannabis business banking on the LeafLink platform via the acquisition of Dama Financial . These new products complement and enhance LeafLink's existing product suite, which includes marketplace tools, targeted advertising, SaaS integrations, logistics software, and market insights.

As a result of strong performance, organic growth opportunities, and its focused mission to be the B2B operating system for the regulated cannabis industry, LeafLink recently upsized its Series D fundraising round from $100 million to $125 million. Investors in the Series D financing include CPMG, Nosara, L2 Ventures, Thrive Capital, and Tiger Global.

About LeafLink

Founded in 2016, LeafLink is the wholesale cannabis industry's leading B2B technology platform helping thousands of customers in 30+ markets. LeafLink believes that better access to modern financial services will propel the industry towards sustainable growth. In July of 2024, LeafLink announced the acquisition of leading cannabis banking platform Dama Financial in order to provide access to safe, reliable, and compliant banking. In 2024, LeafLink was included in the Fast Company , Best Workplaces for Innovators List in the Banking, Finance, and Fintech category and was also awarded Green Market Report's Best Cannabis Fintech .

About Leaf Trade

Leaf Trade , a pioneering wholesale cannabis platform, is transforming how the industry connects cultivators, distributors, and retailers. By streamlining the supply chain and integrating with top industry systems, Leaf Trade ensures efficient and compliant transactions. With a significant presence in over 25 states and trusted by many of the largest cannabis operators, Leaf Trade stands out as a reliable and innovative solution for the cannabis market.

About Sweed

Sweed is redefining cannabis retail management with its cohesive platform, seamlessly combining Point of Sale, eCommerce, and Marketing & Loyalty solutions. As the original enterprise-grade platform purpose-built for multi-location scalability, Sweed empowers retailers to efficiently manage sales, customer engagement, marketing, and inventory — all from one system. By delivering a tailored, data-driven experience without relying on external integrations, Sweed enables cannabis retailers to drive growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit https://sweedpos.com/ .

