LeafLink Marks a Decade of Powering Cannabis Commerce Growth Across 34 Markets and Tens of Billions in Sales

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafLink , the nation's leading wholesale and fintech cannabis platform, today marks the 10th anniversary of its first sale (February 23, 2016). The company celebrates a decade of building the technology platform that helps cannabis businesses operate more efficiently, connect more easily, and scale more sustainably in a rapidly evolving industry.

Over the past 10 years, LeafLink has expanded from a simple ordering platform into a comprehensive suite of commerce, payments, and operational tools designed specifically for the regulated cannabis market. As legalization expands and competition intensifies, the company remains focused on helping its customers navigate change, reduce friction, and unlock new growth opportunities.

"LeafLink is a critical infrastructure layer for the legal cannabis industry, and we're committed to continuing to be the best-in-class marketplace and platform to help our customers operate more efficiently and grow for the long term," said Ashwin Raj, CEO of LeafLink. "As legalization expands and consumer adoption accelerates, we'll keep strengthening the tools that help brands and retailers sell smarter, manage inventory with confidence, and manage payments seamlessly, so the entire ecosystem can scale."

Since its founding, LeafLink has grown alongside the legal cannabis industry from its start in Colorado to now supporting licensed operators in 34 states. Since the platform's first sale, the company has facilitated millions of orders and tens of billions in sales across its two marketplaces: LeafLink and Leaf Trade, the wholesale cannabis platform acquired by LeafLink in November 2024. Today, the LeafLink platform supports thousands of licensed cannabis brands and retailers, creating a dynamic environment that supports product offering expansion for retailers and pathways to reach new customers for brands.

"There was finally an ordering system that made sense," said Matt Baumgartner, CEO of Keef Brands, LeafLink's first seller on the platform in 2016. "We wanted one system where everything was tied in and reporting was consistent. Once enough people were on it, orders just came in."

LeafLink also continues to address one of the industry's most persistent challenges: access to reliable financial services. In July 2024, it acquired Dama Financial and has supported thousands of financial accounts for cannabis related businesses (CRBs) with access to FDIC insured accounts, cash logistics, interest bearing accounts, and cash management tools.

"LeafLink continues to enable cannabis operators for the long-term," said Raj. "We are committed to building scalable technology and financial solutions and a safe, regulated, and normalized cannabis industry."

About LeafLink

Founded in 2016, LeafLink is the cannabis industry's premier wholesale platform, enabling businesses to manage their entire sales-to-cash process with ease. Live in 34 U.S. markets, LeafLink supports several billion in annual order volume across the LeafLink and Leaf Trade marketplaces, and offers banking and financial services to hundreds of CRBs via Dama Financial. In 2024, LeafLink acquired Dama Financial, a leading cannabis banking platform, and Leaf Trade, an enterprise-grade cannabis marketplace. For more information about LeafLink, visit LeafLink.com.

