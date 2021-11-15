LeafLink Announces the Winners of their 2021 LeafLink List Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafLink , the unified B2B platform for cannabis, today released its 2021 LeafLink List, an annual cannabis industry award series celebrating the incredible businesses in the LeafLink community and how they're molding the future of the industry with their expertise and innovation. This year's list features more than 230 winners from 30 North American cannabis markets across 33 overall categories and 54 market-specific categories

LeafLink List 2021 was created by analyzing orders through the LeafLink marketplace from January 1st to September 30th, 2021. Brands are recognized in categories such as Top Selling, Fastest Growing, Customer Favorite, Early Adopter, Best Branding Profile, Best Advertising, and Community Favorites. Retailer awards include Top Buyers, Fastest Growing, Industry Innovators, Early Adopter, Community Favorites and the data-driven accolades Market Influencers, Taste Testers, and Best Purchase Variety.

LeafLink is excited to introduce a few new categories as well, including infused beverages, Best Selling and Fastest Growing brands in nine key product categories, as well as the Top Brand and Top Retailer in 27 of LeafLink's individual markets, to celebrate the top cannabis operators across North America.

"Each year through LeafLink List, we celebrate the amazing brands and retailers that make up the powerful community within LeafLink's platform," said Ryan G. Smith, LeafLink CEO and Co-Founder. "It has been another strong year for cannabis, with the industry seeing continued growth thanks to the hard work of these amazing businesses and the exceptional people behind them. We're excited to celebrate this year's winners, and we can't wait to see what next year has in store."

LeafLink List also highlights the overall growth and advancement of the cannabis industry in 2021. In addition to showcasing Early Adopters, the awards highlight the year's most dominant product trends. As of September 2021, the wholesale cannabis industry had grown by 65% year-over-year, and the top performing brands and retailers contributed directly to this growth. This year's five Top Performing retailers purchased 9.3% more in 2021 compared to the top retailers in 2020. This year's five Top Performing Brands sold 41% more in 2021 compared to 2020. You can find the full list of top brands, products, and retailers in each category according to LeafLink data here .

About LeafLink

LeafLink is the unified B2B platform for the cannabis industry that has revolutionized the way thousands of brands, distributors, and retailers manage their operations. Their industry-defining suite of tools makes it easier for cannabis businesses to create, manage, pay for, and ship their orders, so they can focus on growing their businesses. LeafLink's marketplace processes over $4.6 billion in annual orders, making up an estimated 39% of U.S. wholesale cannabis commerce. Currently, LeafLink serves 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada with a team of 200+ in offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and Toronto. Backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors such as Founders Fund, Thrive Capital, Nosara Capital and Lerer Hippeau, LeafLink has raised more than $131 million to date. Learn more at https://leaflink.com/ .

