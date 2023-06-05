LeafLink Forms Strategic Investment Partnership with Leafgistics to Advance Logistics Offering For California Market

Investment underscores LeafLink's commitment to developing a data-driven ecommerce ecosystem that caters to the needs of cannabis buyers and sellers

Leafgistics becomes LeafLink's exclusive logistics partner in California, providing streamlined services including inventory management, distribution, storage, and transportation to LeafLink's clients

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafLink, the leading wholesale cannabis platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Leafgistics, a premier cannabis logistics company. This agreement establishes an exclusive partnership in the state of California, where Leafgistics will plan inventory, and coordinate the movement and storage of wholesale cannabis products.

As part of this collaboration, LeafLink has made an undisclosed investment in Leafgistics, reinforcing their shared vision of addressing the complexities within California's cannabis supply chain through technology-driven logistics solutions. This partnership represents a significant milestone for LeafLink as it builds an ecosystem of cannabis commerce through purposeful relationships, aiming to advance the industry. Leafgistics has seamlessly integrated into LeafLink's technology stack to ensure the efficient delivery of products sold on the LeafLink Marketplace.

By accessing Leafgistics' logistics services, LeafLink's extensive community of over 1,200 buyers and sellers in California can benefit from hassle-free product deliveries. Leafgistics offers a comprehensive range of curated logistics services tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. These services include secure transportation and distribution, inventory management, precise order fulfillment, cash consolidation, and more. With strategically located fulfillment centers in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Santa Rosa, totaling 150,000 cubic feet of storage space, Leafgistics provides essential visibility into each step of the distribution process through a pioneering warehouse management system. Moreover, Leafgistics provides value-added services such as retail-ready labeling and kitting, and delivery within a 24 hour turnaround in metropolitan areas.

Artie Minson, President and CEO of LeafLink, emphasizes the company's commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions for the cannabis industry. "Through our partnership with Leafgistics, we are elevating our services to the next level, providing California cannabis companies with industry-leading transportation, fulfillment, and distribution services. As LeafLink enters a new phase of growth, partners like Leafgistics play a vital role in expanding our commerce ecosystem and better serving the cannabis sector."

Steven Maman, Co-CEO of Leafgistics, highlights the importance of a logistics provider that understands the necessities of cannabis operators. "Operators deserve a logistics provider that is attuned to their specific needs. Leafgistics is a pioneer in cannabis logistics, paying meticulous attention to the details that can make or break cannabis distribution, from maintaining optimal product temperatures to ensuring regulatory compliance."

Jon Saco, Chief Operating Officer at March and Ash, a retailer who is a customer of the LeafLink and Leafgistics partnership, praises the operational efficiency gained through the combined technology and services. "Two years ago, if I ordered something from a vendor and it didn't come on the truck I'd have to wait two weeks to get that truck back down with the product. With LeafLink and Leafgistics, I can press a button and get that product the next day. I'm able to fix these problems a lot easier and our out of stocks are improving."

About LeafLink
LeafLink, the wholesale cannabis industry's leading B2B technology platform, is standardizing how thousands of brands, retailers, and distributors manage their operations. The Company's industry-defining tools streamline the way legal cannabis businesses create, manage, pay for, and ship their orders. Additionally, LeafLink's advertising offerings help cannabis brands increase awareness and grow their sales. LeafLink's marketplace currently processes approximately $5 billion in annual transactions, representing an estimated 50% of legal U.S. wholesale cannabis commerce.

LeafLink is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors, including Casa Verde Capital, CPMG, Founders Fund, Interplay, L2 Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Nosara Capital and Thrive Capital. LeafLink has raised more than $230 million of equity to date as well as a $250 million credit facility to provide liquidity to the cannabis supply chain. Learn more at www.leaflink.com.

About Leafgistics
Leafgistics is the largest cannabis logistics company focusing on retail-first logistics services. With a deep understanding of the unique requirements of the cannabis industry, Leafgistics acts as a trusted partner, providing essential services that enable their clients to focus on their core retail business. As a pioneer in the field, Leafgistics offers a comprehensive range of logistics solutions designed to optimize the retail experience. By acting as a virtual backstock facility, Leafgistics allows their partners to efficiently manage their inventory while ensuring a seamless flow of products to the retail shelves. Learn more at www.leafgistics.com.

