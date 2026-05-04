LeafLink's 2026 Wholesale Cannabis Pricing Guide Now Available

The Guide highlights pricing data and insights across 18 markets and more than 400,000 SKUs

The Guide breaks down sales into five popular categories and reveals key trends to help operators better understand evolving market dynamics

2026 version includes expanded analysis of subcategory performance and wholesale demand patterns

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafLink, the leading wholesale cannabis platform, today released its annual Wholesale Cannabis Pricing Guide, providing market data from 18 U.S. cannabis markets across five product categories – Flower, Cartridges, Concentrates, Edibles & Ingestibles, and Pre-Rolls. The Guide analyzes sales performance, pricing trends, and year-over-year market shifts, offering both national and market-level insights for operators navigating an increasingly mature and competitive industry.

This year's report also includes a deeper look at subcategory trends and wholesale purchasing behavior, helping businesses better plan inventory, pricing, and production strategies in a rapidly evolving market.

To learn more, download a free copy of LeafLink's 2026 Wholesale Pricing Guide here.

For this year's Guide, LeafLink analyzed billions of dollars in wholesale transactions across more than 400,000 SKUs in 2025, spanning: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, and Washington.

The data underscores a continued shift toward market maturity. Wholesale cannabis pricing declined across most major categories in 2025, reflecting increased supply, broader brand participation, and more competitive purchasing behavior. Cartridges saw the steepest drop (-12.0%), followed by Pre-Rolls (-10.3%), Concentrates (-7.5%), and Flower (-5.4%). Edibles & Ingestibles remained comparatively stable, increasing just 1.7% year-over-year, effectively flat pricing.

"Cannabis wholesale markets are behaving more like traditional CPG supply chains, where pricing and operational discipline define success," said Sean O'Toole, Public Policy and Communications Associate at LeafLink. "As more states mature and new markets come online, we're seeing a clearer divide between premium, supply-constrained markets and highly competitive, value-driven ones. That dynamic is shaping everything from pricing strategy to how operators think about scale and long-term investment."

Key findings from the report:

Pricing Compression Continues : Wholesale prices declined across most major product categories, driven by increased supply, competitive intensity, and more price-sensitive purchasing behavior.

: Wholesale prices declined across most major product categories, driven by increased supply, competitive intensity, and more price-sensitive purchasing behavior. Edibles Show Relative Stability : Edibles & Ingestibles were the only category to remain effectively flat year-over-year, suggesting more consistent demand dynamics compared to inhalable products.

: Edibles & Ingestibles were the only category to remain effectively flat year-over-year, suggesting more consistent demand dynamics compared to inhalable products. Flower Remains the Market Anchor : Flower continues to drive the largest share of wholesale activity nationally, maintaining its central role despite gradual price compression.

: Flower continues to drive the largest share of wholesale activity nationally, maintaining its central role despite gradual price compression. Clear Divide Between Premium and Value Markets : States like New York and Alaska continue to command higher wholesale pricing, while mature markets such as Oklahoma, Michigan, and Oregon remain highly price competitive.

: States like New York and Alaska continue to command higher wholesale pricing, while mature markets such as Oklahoma, Michigan, and Oregon remain highly price competitive. Competition Intensifies Across Categories : Increased brand participation and SKU proliferation are contributing to tighter pricing bands and greater segmentation between premium and value product tiers.

: Increased brand participation and SKU proliferation are contributing to tighter pricing bands and greater segmentation between premium and value product tiers. Beverages Gain Traction : While still a smaller segment, cannabis beverages continue to grow in visibility, with relatively consistent pricing and increasing participation from brands and retailers.

: While still a smaller segment, cannabis beverages continue to grow in visibility, with relatively consistent pricing and increasing participation from brands and retailers. Challenges Persist, but the Industry Is Maturing: Despite ongoing headwinds including regulatory complexity, margin pressure, and illicit market competition, the cannabis industry is entering a more disciplined phase defined by operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making.

Contact: [email protected]

About LeafLink

Founded in 2016, LeafLink is the cannabis industry's premier wholesale platform, enabling businesses to manage their entire sales-to-cash process with ease. Live in 34 U.S. markets, LeafLink supports several billion in annual order volume across the LeafLink and Leaf Trade marketplaces, and offers banking and financial services to hundreds of CRBs via Dama Financial. In 2024, LeafLink acquired Dama Financial, a leading cannabis banking platform, and Leaf Trade, an enterprise-grade cannabis marketplace. For more information about LeafLink, visit LeafLink.com.

SOURCE LeafLink