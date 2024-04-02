LeafLink's 2024 Wholesale Cannabis Pricing Guide Now Available

The Guide highlights pricing data and insights across 14 markets and more than 385,000 SKUs

The Guide breaks down sales into five popular categories and reveals key trends to help operators have a better understanding of markets

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafLink , the leading wholesale cannabis platform, today released its annual Wholesale Cannabis Pricing Guide, providing wholesale market data from 14 US cannabis markets in five product categories – flower, cartridges, concentrates, edibles and ingestibles, and pre-rolls. The Guide offers an analysis of sales performance for the five categories and year-over-year market differences. This comprehensive dataset provides valuable national and state-level pricing and trend insights for industry operators to use including in-depth breakdowns of wholesale cannabis pricing across the various categories.

For this year's guide, LeafLink analyzed $5 billion of wholesale orders across 385,000 SKUs placed in 2023. Markets included in this report were Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, and Washington.

Key findings from the report:

The legal cannabis industry continued to experience price declines across the majority of states and categories due to national and local hurdles. However, most were not as severe as declines seen in 2022.

A nationwide oversupply of cannabis in several markets, particularly flower, is driving prices down. The surge in cultivation capacity has outpaced demand. Only three markets in the Guide registered an increase in average flower price for 2023.

Average cartridge price per gram fell by -11.8% in 2023, from $20.42 to $18.02 , the largest national average change of all the categories.

to , the largest national average change of all the categories. Average concentrates prices saw the second largest average pricing drop at -11.5% from $12.52 in 2022 to $11.08 in 2023.

in 2022 to in 2023. Flower followed the pricing decrease trend with the third largest decrease at a national level with a -8.1% drop, far less than 2022 which was nearly 42%.

Edibles and ingestibles sit in the middle with a -4.8% decrease in the national average.

Pre-rolls were the only category that held steady with a very slight -0.12% decrease, drastically different from the 12% drop in 2022.

The legal market continues to face challenges competing with the illicit market. The high level of competition between the two has contributed to falling prices and less tax revenue generated across the states to fund key programs.

"With the sector constantly evolving, LeafLink's pricing guide provides the most comprehensive dataset for industry players of all sizes to use to inform their pricing strategies and understand larger market trends," said Artie Minson, CEO of LeafLink. "We're excited to release our 2024 edition and provide this key resource for cannabis operators throughout the United States as they continue to persevere through changing times to deliver legal and regulated cannabis to their customers."

About LeafLink

LeafLink is a pioneer in delivering tools to simplify buying, selling, and payments for the legal cannabis industry. Trusted by thousands of businesses across North America, LeafLink facilitates over $5 billion in orders yearly, representing more than 50% of the U.S. wholesale cannabis market.

