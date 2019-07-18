League Adds Chief Revenue Officer To Its Leadership Team

TORONTO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- League Inc., North America's leading Health Benefits Experience platform, today announced the addition of enterprise SaaS sales veteran Susan Van Klink to the executive team. As League's first chief revenue officer, Van Klink will lead the sales organization, heading up efforts in the U.S., Canada and international markets.

A 20-year leader in enterprise sales and customer success, Van Klink has spearheaded incredible growth for a number of innovative HR-based software platforms including SuccessFactors, where she increased revenues of the emerging product lines from $10 MM to $150 MM in four years. Previously, she led teams at Taleo, Checkster and SuccessFinder where she grew sales by almost 300 percent during an 18-month period.

"Sue brings the rare combination of strong vertical SaaS sales and deep expertise in HR to League at a time when we are in accelerated growth mode," said Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "The level of complexity enterprise HR leaders are asked to navigate requires a partner that truly understands every facet of this often overwhelming industry. Sue's intimate knowledge of these unique challenges has allowed her to build and lead great teams to deliver solutions that drive material impact. We are excited to have someone of Sue's caliber at the helm of our sales team."

Van Klink joins League weeks after the organization launched its groundbreaking new digital health experience platform, HBX™. This first-of-its-kind platform creates a seamlessly integrated ecosystem of nearly 100 insurance carriers, health care partners and HRIS systems. Customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using HBX™ to revolutionize their employees' experience and turn benefits into a competitive advantage. Recently, Frost & Sullivan honored League Inc. with the 2019 North America Customer Value Leadership Award for its Health Benefits Experience platform, HBX™.

"I am excited to be joining the League team, particularly at this time of unprecedented growth," said Van Klink. "I have led a number of start-ups and scale-ups in the HR space and never seen a platform that has had the impact that League has made in such a short period of time. I look forward to building on the success the team at League has achieved."

Van Klink's expertise in selling into professional services firms, telecom, retail and banking dovetails perfectly with just some of the industries that resonate strongly with League's HBX™ offering. In an effort to deliver a better employee experience and stem increasing health care costs, these large, complex organizations have implemented a myriad of point solutions that, despite the significant investment, have not delivered the desired result. League's hub allows employers to seamlessly "plug in" their existing systems for a quick, simple and painless implementation, reversing the negative trends that have plagued enterprises for decades.

About League

League is the leading digital benefits platform for the modern workforce. League turns benefits into a competitive advantage for employers by managing costs and empowering employees to take control of their health with a category-defining Health Benefits Experience: HBX™. League's cloud-based infrastructure connects forward-thinking businesses and their employees with health insurance, flexible spending accounts, health content, curated health journeys and on-demand, live health support. League unlocks employee benefits to give everyone the power to act every day and live longer, healthier lives.

