League and Loblaw bring next-generation digital health platform, PC Health, to customers

Initially available for residents in Atlantic Canada, the PC Health app will be expanded nationally over the coming months. Features and functionality will also continue to be added to the app experience to include services such as virtual physician care and digital pharmacy.

The healthcare system is a complex web of information, providers, employer-sponsored programs, and insurers. The new partnership aims to address these issues and provide a new personalized "front door" to healthcare—one place for Canadians to manage their health and get support.

"Our company's purpose is to help Canadians live life well, and now more than ever, connected healthcare is of significant strategic importance to our business," says Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "This partnership marries our brick-and-mortar offering and experience in the healthcare space with League's proven technology and digital health expertise, enabling us to bring the next generation of digital health services to market on an accelerated timeline."

League's data-driven and cloud-based platform is designed to provide a seamless healthcare experience. Until now, this platform was only available to the public through their employers. The five-year-old health-tech powerhouse has hundreds of customers across North America including Unilever, Shopify, Lush, and Uber. With enhanced health data analytics capabilities, virtual care offerings, evidence-based health programming and built-in e-commerce, the platform offers a single point to access and navigate healthcare resources and support.

"Through our Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering, Powered by League, leading pharmacies, retailers, health systems and financial institutions can leverage our technology infrastructure to accelerate their digital transformation," says Mike Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. "We are proud to have an innovative organization like Loblaw as our first Powered By League partner and expect to share more over the coming months."

The platform is currently available in Atlantic Canada via the Apple App Store and Google Play and will be rolled out nationwide in the coming months.

About League

League is North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven and cloud-based platform designed to provide a new "front door" to healthcare. For employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify and Lush Cosmetics, League enables workforce health and eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems while giving employers a direct line of sight into the health of their workforce. For enterprise partners, League provides the technology infrastructure to accelerate digital transformation and enable scalable consumer health solutions.

