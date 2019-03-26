League Data and CGI extend and expand outsourcing agreement to 2023

CGI is collaborating with League Data on its journey to become a digital enterprise

HALIFAX, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) and League Data have extended their long-term outsourcing agreement to 2023. The value of this extension is $18 million. Under the new agreement, CGI will continue to manage League Data's banking technology infrastructure, software applications and client service desk, which it has done since 2002.

CGI is pleased to continue its partnership with League Data through the changing demands of digital banking and new service delivery for credit union members. This renewed commitment will allow both organizations to focus on delivering the products and services that credit unions need in the highly competitive Canadian financial industry.

"CGI has a strong track record of delivering managed services, as well as successfully delivering large and complex projects," said League Data CEO Ian MacNeil. "We look forward to continuing to work with CGI to deliver the products and services credit union members are seeking in today's market."

"We are very pleased to once again extend the long relationships we have enjoyed with League Data since 2002," said CGI's Richard Pickering, Vice-President, Services to Credit Unions. "We greatly value our position as a strategic enterprise collaborator and look forward to continuing to support League Data as they assess their digital requirements."



