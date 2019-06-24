League Introduces Category-Defining Health Benefits Experience, HBX™, Empowering Employers To Transform Their Employee Experience

Award-winning digital platform drives industry-leading engagement and health outcomes while reducing costs, through seamless HR system integration

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- League Inc. , North America's leading Health Benefits Experience platform, today introduced HBX™, a next-generation digital platform designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs. The always-on experience helps employees proactively leverage employer-sponsored programs to improve health and productivity while reducing health care and administration costs.

According to industry experts , there are more than 1,400 HR tech companies selling solutions that promise to improve the employee experience. The result is a fragmented ecosystem of costly point solutions that are difficult for HR leaders to manage and close to impossible for employees to navigate. League has taken the complexity out of this process by providing a centralized OS for employee health benefits. HBX™ empowers HR teams to put employees at the center of their own health experience, using data to engage with personalized programs.

Today, 44 percent of companies say the biggest challenge in offering programs for employees through multiple vendors is that it's "disjointed and confusing" to navigate and, arguably, more fragmented and frustrating than in any other industry. "On average, HR departments are managing up to 11 different systems — at League, we empathize with the challenges of HR leaders trying to build programs and benefits that improve the lives of their employees while managing the costs to the business," said Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "We're inviting employers to take control and end costly, fragmented point solutions with a new 'front door' to health care, focused on delivering an employee experience like no other."

Based on its recent analysis of best practices in the North American insurtech, health and wellness market, Frost & Sullivan honored League Inc. with the 2019 North America Customer Value Leadership Award for its Health Benefits Experience platform HBX™. "The League platform is quite instrumental in personalizing an employee's health care journey, providing exceptional customer experience and driving better results for all health care stakeholders — all while maximizing the investment for employers, who can now replace multiple-point solutions with this one centralized platform," said Clare Walker, principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

The latest enhancements to the League benefits hub include data-driven, personalized health journeys, comprehensive health profiles and a library of health programs for each member, all of which integrate with a growing ecosystem of partners and providers. HBX™ allows members to take control of their health via relevant programming and recommendations and, by integrating these programs within the League platform, employers can further drive engagement and ROI.

HBX™ creates a seamlessly integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, health care partners and HRIS systems. Customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using HBX™ to revolutionize their employee experience and turn benefits into a competitive advantage.

HBX™ focuses on four key areas:

Better benchmarking health and benefits strategies against others in their industry;

Empowering employees to better manage their health and wellbeing with a modern benefits portfolio and a digital, mobile experience;

Improving education and understanding of benefits (i.e. help people enroll in the right plan for them) throughout their lifetime as an employee; and

Creating a support system within that platform to encourage better health care for the individual.

Early results from current customers using League's integrated platform indicate that a member-first strategy is working:

Monthly average users - 65%

Employee net promoter score - 80

2x the industry average in adoption of high deductible plans

15% plan spend savings

70% of benefits inquires diverted from HR to League Customer Care

90% improvement in enrollment and onboarding time

About League

League is the leading digital benefits platform for the modern workforce, turning benefits into a competitive advantage for employers, while managing costs and empowering employees to take control of their health with a category-defining Health Benefits Experience: HBX™. League's cloud-based infrastructure connects forward-thinking businesses and their employees with health insurance, flexible spending accounts, health content, curated health journeys and on-demand, live health support. League unlocks employee benefits to give everyone the power to act every day and live longer, healthier lives.

