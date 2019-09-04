League Recognized as Top Startup by LinkedIn in 2019

League ranked fifth on LinkedIn's list, highlighting company's growth and mission to disrupt the health benefits industry

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- League Inc. , North America's leading enterprise health OS, today announced that it has been ranked fifth on the 2019 LinkedIn Top Startups List, which recognizes the top 25 sought-after startups in Canada. This is the second consecutive year that League has been recognized on this prestigious list of the top emerging companies in the country. The company is one of the few tech companies to be on back to back lists.

"Toronto became North America's third largest market for tech employees in 2019, making the competition for skilled talent in Canada even more fierce. In order to stand out from the pack, companies need to model their own company toward their missions, and we recognize this at League — empowering both employees and users to champion their health and wellness every day," said League CEO Michael Serbinis. "We're dedicated to fostering a company culture that prioritizes both innovation and healthy lifestyles for our employees. To have these efforts recognized by LinkedIn for the second year in a row is an honour and great validation that we're doing something right."

The announcement comes on the heels of several major company milestones, including a new agreement with the Vector Institute to deliver more personalized healthcare, the expansion of its Marketplace onboarding over 100 new world class partners and providers and the completion of its Service Organization Control 2 Type II examination to reinforce the company's commitment to ongoing healthcare data protection. In June, League also announced its Health Benefits Experience platform , HBX™, that allows forward-thinking employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics to deliver personalized health recommendations that actively support employees' health and wellness through a single access hub.

The LinkedIn Top Startups List was developed using the data of billions of actions generated by LinkedIn's 575 million members to generate a company's aggregate score. The scoring measures startups based on four pillars: employment growth, member engagement with the company and its employees, jobseeker interest and attraction and retention of top talent. To see the full list of the LinkedIn Top Startups in Canada, click here .

About League

North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven platform designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs through its category-defining Health Benefits Experience: HBXTM. This new "front door" to healthcare eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems. Customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, drive better benefit utilization & reduce costs.

