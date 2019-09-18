League Wins HRD Readers' Choice Award For Best Service Provider At The 2019 Canadian HR Awards

Industry Innovator recognized for outstanding contributions to the HR profession and for championing digital benefits in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- League Inc. , North America's leading enterprise health OS, today announced that it was named the winner of the HRD Readers' Choice Award For Best Service Provider (100 Employees or More) at the 2019 Canadian HR Awards. League was recognized for its next-generation digital platform, the Health Benefits Experience (HBXTM) platform, designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs.

HBX provides an always-on experience that helps employees proactively leverage employer-sponsored programs to improve health and productivity. With a Net Promoter Score of 80, League offers exceptional service and support to customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics. These companies are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, drive better benefit utilization and reduce costs.

"For many employees, health insurance and benefits is the lens through which they see their personal healthcare, but often find their choices lackluster and the experience costly, confusing and unhelpful," said League CEO Michael Serbinis. "Rooted in innovation, League is dedicated to arming forward-thinking employers and customers with intuitive, always-on tools and services that empower and engage people in their health and wellness journeys. We are honoured to be recognized with this prestigious award that reinforces our commitment to build healthier workplaces."

League celebrates the news on the heels of a recent accolade, having been ranked fifth on the 2019 LinkedIn Top Startups List , which recognizes the top 25 sought-after startups in Canada.

Held on September 12 at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto, the Canadian HR Awards is the biggest awards event of its kind celebrating excellence in the HR profession and recognizing the top employers, HR teams and professionals for their outstanding achievements and best practices.

"HR professionals are vital to the success of their organizations so it's wonderful to see their hard work and innovative ideas rewarded on such a special night," said HRD Managing Editor Emily Douglas. "I'd like to congratulate this year's hugely diverse range of winners and nominees whose positive impact reflects the very high standard of HR and leadership right across Canada. It's always a pleasure to cheer on the winners as they receive their career-defining awards."

The Canadian HR Awards is organized by Key Media, the global publisher of Human Resources Director (HRD) magazine, in partnership with Ultimate Software. Winners were selected by a judging panel of experts who independently reviewed the entries according to each category's criteria.

For the full list of winners and finalists and information, visit Canadian HR Awards .

About League:

North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven platform designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs through its category-defining Health Benefits Experience: HBXTM. This new "front door" to healthcare eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems. Customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, drive better benefit utilization & reduce costs.

About Human Resources Director:

Human Resources Director (HRD) is Canada's only magazine written exclusively for senior human resource professionals and top corporate decision-makers. HRD talks to leading HR practitioners from around the globe to produce an industry-standard magazine that supports both the business and best-practice functional requirements placed on HR leaders in their evolving roles. HRD is complemented by an award-winning website (www.hcamag.com) featuring daily breaking news, an industry forum and exclusive multimedia content, as well as sister publications in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

