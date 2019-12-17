Leah Kuypers To Offer Zones Of Regulation Training At LeBonheur Children's Hospital In Tennessee

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is thrilled to announce that renowned faculty member Leah Kuypers, M.A. Ed., OTR/L, will provide Zones of Regulation training at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN.

School-based physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants, speech-language pathologists, speech-language pathology assistants, special educators, school social workers, psychologists, and teachers may now register directly at:

https://www.educationresourcesinc.com/courses/2020-03-06/the-zones-of-regulation-a-framework-to-foster-self-regulation-and-emotional-control-5/

The Zones of Regulation® presentation provides participants with hands-on knowledge on the nature of self-regulation and strategies for improving self-regulation and emotional control in individuals of all ages. The presentation addresses topics such as: the brain's involvement, typical development, sensory processing, emotional regulation, and executive functioning.

Audience participants will learn an explicit, stair-stepped method and tools to guide students in utilizing The Zones framework across situations and environments to regulate sensory needs, impulses, and emotional states in response to social demands.

"Out of my 16 years as a school social worker I can count on one hand the workshops I have attended that provided extremely meaningful AND applicable information in which research has effectively been bridged with hands-on material that I can turn around and USE right away with students in a meaningful and highly impactful way. THIS is one of those workshops." – School Social Worker, Minneapolis Public Schools, MN

Powerful professional development for school-based professionals is a key part of the ERI mission, and school discussion groups provide a forum for therapists and educators to ask questions and share insights online.

Celebrating 30 years of life-changing learning, ERI provides courses that remind you why you became a therapist. And why you love what you do. Learn skills you'll use right away, through hands-on learning, both live and online, it's about improving outcomes – by improving patient care. We strive to be your Preferred Provider - your go-to source for all your continuing education needs.

