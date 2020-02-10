Leah Sweet Joins GoDaddy Board of Directors

"Leah has a track record of excellence spanning operations, design, finance, management and product strategy that will make GoDaddy stronger," said GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani. "Leah will help us champion our everyday entrepreneur customers as we accelerate product and platform innovations, and enhance the intuitive experience we provide to help them succeed."

"I'm excited to help Aman and the GoDaddy team achieve its mission to inspire and empower everyday entrepreneurs around the world to bring their ideas to life," Ms. Sweet said. "I've long admired GoDaddy's impact on its customers and the critical role the company plays in helping people name, create and grow businesses."

At PayPal, Ms. Sweet is responsible for global design, delivery and operations. As a member of PayPal's senior leadership team, Ms. Sweet focuses on execution of the product strategy to support PayPal's mission of leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure. Ms. Sweet played a pivotal role in transforming PayPal's product delivery team and processes to be more customer-centric.

Prior to PayPal, Ms. Sweet was a vice president at CA Technologies, where she led the Customer Success organization for its top 100 customers. She also previously served as Deputy CIO of the State of Arizona and spent more than a decade at American Express in various product, technology, platform and security roles.

Ms. Sweet has a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Iowa State University. She also serves as a board member of the Arizona Technology Council.

Additionally, GoDaddy announced today that Greg Mondre has resigned from GoDaddy's board of directors, as he has recently assumed the co-CEO role of Silver Lake, which will place more demands on his time. Mondre has served on GoDaddy's board of directors since the 2011 private equity investment in GoDaddy. Mondre was also a member of the compensation committee.

"Greg was critical in identifying the opportunity for GoDaddy back in 2011, and played an instrumental role in driving the company's successful expansion strategy over the last nine years," said Chuck Robel, chairman of GoDaddy's board of directors. "I want to thank Greg for his keen insight and commitment to GoDaddy, his impact will be long felt."

