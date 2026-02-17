Lean into the ride on the open road or closed track with zūmo XT3 from Garmin

Purpose-built motorcycle companions add live lean angles and expanded mapping, available in two sizes to fit nearly any bike

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced its newest and most advanced motorcycle-focused GPS equipment, zūmo® XT3. Designed to endure handlebar vibration, bumpy rides and extreme weather, the device features a bright, glove-friendly display with either a 4.7 or 6-inch high-resolution screen. The new live lean angle gauge allows riders to see how far they've leaned on each turn in real time. Ride summary data is available to view after each adventure in the Tread® smartphone app.

"No matter if you're touring or sport riding, the zūmo XT3 enhances every corner and every adventure – from dirt trails to winding roads to the racetrack. Rugged and packed with moto-specific tools, zūmo XT3 is the versatile companion for every ride."

—Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President Consumer Sales and Marketing

Embrace the adventure

Boasting a vibrant, high-resolution touchscreen, zūmo XT3 includes robust mapping options and data to help bring next level enjoyment to every ride.

Designed to withstand extreme weather and rough terrain, zūmo XT3 meets a military (MIL-STD-810) standard for drop rating and carries an IPX7 water-resistance rating. It's also built to hold up against rigorous handlebar vibrations. Adventure-ready maps: Ride confidently with preloaded street maps and high-definition topographic maps, download crisp satellite imagery directly to the device.

Ride confidently with preloaded street maps and high-definition topographic maps, download crisp satellite imagery directly to the device. Premium mapping: For even greater visualization of routes and surroundings, users can purchase an Outdoor Maps+ plan to receive ongoing access to premium map content, including Adventure Roads and Trails for turn-by-turn routing for off-road rides.

For even greater visualization of routes and surroundings, users can purchase an Outdoor Maps+ plan to receive ongoing access to premium map content, including Adventure Roads and Trails for turn-by-turn routing for off-road rides. Lean angles: See live lean angles, G-Force, max speed and more during the trek and view and share ride summaries with friends using the Tread smartphone app.

See live lean angles, G-Force, max speed and more during the trek and view and share ride summaries with friends using the Tread smartphone app. Group tracking: Track friends with the group ride mobile feature 1 on the device or using the Tread app on a compatible smart phone.

Track friends with the group ride mobile feature on the device or using the Tread app on a compatible smart phone. Visual route planner: Plan a custom route on the device or via the Tread app with a compatible smartphone, or import routes with GPX, KML or KMZ files.

Plan a custom route on the device or via the Tread app with a compatible smartphone, or import routes with GPX, KML or KMZ files. Moto-specific rides: Utilize Garmin Adventurous Routing ™ to find hilly, curvy, scenic and thrilling rides; discover Great Rides for the top-rated routes from fellow zūmo users and Popular Moto Paths to see popular routes among motorcyclists.

Utilize Garmin Adventurous Routing to find hilly, curvy, scenic and thrilling rides; discover Great Rides for the top-rated routes from fellow zūmo users and Popular Moto Paths to see popular routes among motorcyclists. Free ride navigation: Enjoy the freedom to explore with compass-only guidance, showing an arrow with distance and direction to the destination.

Enjoy the freedom to explore with compass-only guidance, showing an arrow with distance and direction to the destination. Working together: Enrich the ride with compatible Garmin products (each sold separately), including a zūmo™R1 radar for rearview and blind-spot monitoring, a Handlebar Controller so riders can control their navigator without taking their hands off the handlebar or an inReach satellite communicator2 for off-grid communication, including two-way messaging, location sharing and the ability to trigger an SOS message in the event of an emergency.

From the road to the track

Drag race enthusiasts can use their zūmo XT3 to activate a Garmin Performance Package plan with access to a lap timer, drag racing features and more. With an active plan, riders can record their drag racing time and distance milestones, including their 0-60 mph time and 1/8-mile and 1/4-mile times on the drag strip. Participants can review their lap times and delta times, while also accessing leaderboards to see how their times compare with others. The performance package also provides personal data insights — including lean angle metrics, which can be viewed directly on the zūmo XT3 navigator or from a compatible smartphone or tablet using the Garmin Catalyst™ mobile app. Garmin Performance Package plans are available for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 for an annual plan.

Available to purchase on www.garmin.com starting February 20, 2026, the compact zūmo XT3 navigator with a 4.7-inch screen includes post-mount hardware ideal for smaller motorcycles has a suggested retail price of $499.99. The larger model with a 6-inch display includes a handlebar mount kit with U-bolt base and has a suggested retail price of $599.99. Visit our website to learn more.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

