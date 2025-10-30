LeanDNA Announces Inaugural APEX Award Winners, Celebrating Leaders in Supply Chain Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanDNA, a leading provider of intelligent supply chain execution solutions for manufacturing companies, today announced the winners of its inaugural APEX Awards. Presented last week at the 2025 LeanDNA Manufacturing Excellence Summit, the awards recognize customers who have achieved new heights in supply chain excellence through measurable business impact, bold innovation, and unwavering leadership. The awards honor both individuals and organizations that have successfully driven significant transformations by combining people, process, and technology.

Johnson Controls wins APEX Impact Award at 2025 LeanDNA Manufacturing Excellence Summit

"The APEX Awards celebrate the stories, achievements, and partnerships that define what it means to rise above complexity in today's manufacturing environment," said Jordan Slabaugh, CMO of LeanDNA. "Elevating our customers is at the heart of everything we do at LeanDNA, a commitment recently recognized by being named a finalist for a Customer Advocacy Excellence Award. These winners are true visionaries who have transformed their supply chains from cost centers into strategic profit drivers."

The APEX Awards are named for LeanDNA's recently launched, next-generation AI platform, APEX , which provides the capabilities that empower discrete manufacturers to turn supply chain complexity into a competitive advantage.

2025 LeanDNA Manufacturing Excellence Award Categories and Winners

Category Winner Criteria



APEX Impact

Award (Company) Johnson

Controls Honors a customer who exemplifies the spirit of

LeanDNA—creating measurable business value,

empowering teams, and transforming supply chain

into a strategic driver.



Peak Performance

Award (Company) Terumo Neuro Celebrates a customer that achieved the most

significant measurable improvement across key

LeanDNA metrics (e.g., inventory turns, DOI drop,

supplier on-time delivery).



Peak Performance

Award (by Site) Carrier : Carrier

Singapore

Container Recognizes a specific site that demonstrated the

most significant measurable data-based

improvement over the last 12 months.



Trailblazer Award

(Individual) Elena Rodriguez ,

Flowserve Honors an individual, nominated by the LeanDNA

Customer Success team, who consistently pushes

boundaries, champions new capabilities, and

partners strategically to drive exceptional value.





The awards program underscores LeanDNA's belief that true supply chain transformation is a partnership built on operational excellence and a commitment to clarity.

For more information or to inquire about future events or awards, please contact LeanDNA .

Related:

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA powers the world's discrete manufacturing with a single source of truth for factory-first supply planning and inventory optimization. APEX , the AI-powered expert execution platform from LeanDNA, transforms manufacturing complexity into a competitive advantage through AI-driven supply chain insights, recommendations, and actions. APEX transforms data and expertise into optimized decisions and actionability, enabling supply chain teams to improve on-time delivery and working capital levels by gaining visibility into current and incoming materials, taking action based on inventory criticality, real-time collaboration with suppliers, and tracking progress toward inventory optimization goals.

Learn more at LeanDNA.com

SOURCE LeanDNA Inc