LeanDNA Announces Inaugural APEX Award Winners, Celebrating Leaders in Supply Chain Excellence

News provided byLeanDNA Inc
Oct 30, 2025, 09:00 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanDNA, a leading provider of intelligent supply chain execution solutions for manufacturing companies, today announced the winners of its inaugural APEX Awards. Presented last week at the 2025 LeanDNA Manufacturing Excellence Summit, the awards recognize customers who have achieved new heights in supply chain excellence through measurable business impact, bold innovation, and unwavering leadership. The awards honor both individuals and organizations that have successfully driven significant transformations by combining people, process, and technology.
"The APEX Awards celebrate the stories, achievements, and partnerships that define what it means to rise above complexity in today's manufacturing environment," said Jordan Slabaugh, CMO of LeanDNA. "Elevating our customers is at the heart of everything we do at LeanDNA, a commitment recently recognized by being named a finalist for a Customer Advocacy Excellence Award. These winners are true visionaries who have transformed their supply chains from cost centers into strategic profit drivers."
The APEX Awards are named for LeanDNA's recently launched, next-generation AI platform, APEX, which provides the capabilities that empower discrete manufacturers to turn supply chain complexity into a competitive advantage.
2025 LeanDNA Manufacturing Excellence Award Categories and Winners
|
Category
|
Winner
|
Criteria
|
APEX Impact
|
Honors a customer who exemplifies the spirit of
|
Peak Performance
|
Celebrates a customer that achieved the most
|
Peak Performance
|
Carrier : Carrier
|
Recognizes a specific site that demonstrated the
|
Trailblazer Award
|
Honors an individual, nominated by the LeanDNA
The awards program underscores LeanDNA's belief that true supply chain transformation is a partnership built on operational excellence and a commitment to clarity.
For more information or to inquire about future events or awards, please contact LeanDNA.
Related:
- LeanDNA Launches APEX: The Next Generation AI Platform Revolutionizing Supply Planning for Discrete Manufacturers
- Accel-KKR Announces Strategic Growth Investment in LeanDNA
- LeanDNA to Host 2025 Manufacturing Excellence Summit, Elevating Supply Chain Leadership with Actionable Insights
- 2024: LeanDNA Hosts First Manufacturing Excellence Summit for Customers and Industry Leaders
About LeanDNA
LeanDNA powers the world's discrete manufacturing with a single source of truth for factory-first supply planning and inventory optimization. APEX, the AI-powered expert execution platform from LeanDNA, transforms manufacturing complexity into a competitive advantage through AI-driven supply chain insights, recommendations, and actions. APEX transforms data and expertise into optimized decisions and actionability, enabling supply chain teams to improve on-time delivery and working capital levels by gaining visibility into current and incoming materials, taking action based on inventory criticality, real-time collaboration with suppliers, and tracking progress toward inventory optimization goals.
Learn more at LeanDNA.com
SOURCE LeanDNA Inc
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article