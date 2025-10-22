Leanpath Launches Next-Generation Floor Scale AI: Instant, Touchless Food Waste Tracking

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanpath, the leader in enterprise food waste management, today announced the launch of its new, fully touchless AI floor scale tracker for high-volume kitchens. Data from this new tracker integrates with Leanpath's existing AI-powered platform, which automatically analyzes food waste and delivers recommended operational changes to address a kitchen's unique challenges.

Floor Scale AI

Designed for speed, accuracy, and simplicity, the Floor Scale AI uses embedded machine vision to instantly recognize food waste items. The system automatically captures photos and key operational details with no user input required. This data feeds the Leanpath food waste dashboard to provide analytics, reporting, and guidance, so chefs and managers can take action on food waste data.

"This floor scale was engineered for the realities of high-volume kitchens," said Brennan Hogan, VP of Product at Leanpath. "It introduces vision-based automation in a way that simplifies workflows, improves data consistency, and reduces the need for training. By extending touchless tracking to our floor scale, we're strengthening the quality and completeness of the insights kitchens use to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and cut food waste at scale."

Built for Real Kitchens, Designed for Enterprise Scale

The Floor Scale AI was developed in close collaboration with culinary teams. It supports enterprise foodservice operations with:

Hands-free compliance: Waste is identified and logged automatically, requiring no user input or interaction. Vision-driven classification: Built-in machine vision identifies the item categories for accurate tracking. Contextual insights: Each waste event includes detailed metadata, improving root-cause analysis and real-time visibility. Seamless platform integration: The floor scale is natively integrated with Leanpath's broader ecosystem, including Leanpath Online dashboards, Daily Briefings, the Leanpath mobile app, and enterprise reporting tools. Enterprise performance: Engineered for scale, the unit supports large-volume operations without slowing down workflow.

Leanpath offers the widest range of intelligent tracking solutions to fit any kitchen's needs, scale, and budget. Unlike tools that focus only on food waste measurement, Leanpath connects measurement to daily improvement, accountability, and results.

With this launch, Leanpath delivers the most complete, context-aware food waste intelligence system available to foodservice operations today.

For more information, or to request a demo of the Leanpath Floor Scale AI, visit www.leanpath.com/contact.

About Leanpath

Leanpath is the global leader in food waste prevention technology for the foodservice industry. Since 2004, Leanpath's innovative solutions have helped culinary teams in over 50 countries cut food waste in half, significantly improving both profitability and environmental impact. By combining advanced tracking technology with data analytics and AI-driven insights, Leanpath transforms food waste data into actionable intelligence, enabling kitchens to prevent waste before it occurs. Leanpath's clients include some of the world's largest foodservice organizations, universities, hotels, and hospitals, all committed to creating a more sustainable future while improving their own bottom line. For more information, visit www.leanpath.com.

Media Contact:

Sam Smith

503-828-9903

[email protected]

SOURCE Leanpath