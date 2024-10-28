Leap and Siro Unite to Unlock Total Sales Transparency with New Integration in SalesPro

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap, the professional contractor's platform, is excited to announce a powerful new integration with Siro, now available within Leap SalesPro. This latest enhancement allows contractors to optimize in-home sales by providing real-time insights, seamless workflows, and comprehensive data analytics—all within the SalesPro ecosystem.

Unveiling New Capabilities for In-Home Sales Excellence

With the Siro integration, Leap SalesPro enhances its feature set by incorporating voice recording and sales appointment analysis. Contractors can now capture vital in-home sales conversations, gain deeper customer insights, and make smarter decisions—all while improving close rates and delivering a more personalized customer experience.

"The integration with Siro is a game changer for contractors seeking to streamline their in-home sales processes," said Patrick Fingles, CEO of Leap. "By combining the strength of Leap SalesPro with Siro's advanced data analytics, contractors can boost efficiency, close more deals, and ultimately grow their businesses."

Joe Jordan, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Siro, added, "Many reps using Siro have unlocked $40,000+ in additional annual income. By integrating Siro with Leap's SalesPro tool—an application sellers already use every day—we unlock even greater usage and income increases."

Leap SalesPro is already the go-to sales app for contractors, providing everything they need in one place. Now, with Siro's integration, SalesPro enables reps to capture real-time customer conversations directly within the app, offering deeper insights and empowering more effective coaching—all without leaving the platform. This seamless experience not only boosts adoption and productivity but also provides a scalable solution for sales managers to enhance team performance efficiently. Together, SalesPro and Siro deliver an unmatched combination of efficiency, affordability, and in-home sales transparency.

About Leap

Leap is a leading SaaS platform designed for professional contractors, offering tools to manage in-home sales, customer relationships, digital contracts, and payment processing. Leap's all-in-one solution helps contractors streamline their sales processes, enhance productivity, and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leaptodigital.com.

About Siro

Siro records and transcribes face-to-face conversations to unlock missing revenue with AI. Leadership teams use Siro for strategic insight into what's happening in the field, while reps and technicians use Siro to build successful habits based on real examples from top performers. For more information, visit www.siro.ai.

